There are moments when the global economy seems to exhale, as if a long, collective anxiety has briefly lifted. Monday's record-setting Wall Street futures offered such a moment. Stocks soared on whispers of a "framework" between Washington and Beijing-an echo of the fragile truces that have punctuated two decades of managed competition. It was not peace, but it was enough. The prospect of even a start of a trade agreement was sufficient to reignite the machinery of speculation. The Dow futures ticked higher, the Nasdaq bounded upward, and, in the soft light of early trading, optimism once again became an asset class.

The outlines of this optimism are telling. The United States and China, locked for years in a tariff spat, have apparently found common ground, if not reconciliation. Behind the headlines, negotiators spoke of easing rare earths controls and suspending steeper American tariffs. Trump will meet Xi Jinping later in the week, their summit promising more symbolism than substance. U.S.-listed shares of Chinese giants—Alibaba, JD.com, Baidu—surged, embodying a curious duality: global investors betting on the success of decoupling.

This is the new face of globalization, less open embrace, more managed coexistence. Even ANZ's cautionary note that this deal represents "managed decoupling" seemed to miss the point. In an era when volatility is a form of policy, half-measures can be the most stable outcome. The future, for now, is not about integration but about containment of tariffs, of inflation, of uncertainty itself.

The optimism was not confined to the Pacific. From Buenos Aires to Beijing, capital found new narratives. Argentine markets erupted in jubilation after Javier Milei's election victory, the libertarian president promising a "free-market revolution" under the approving gaze of Donald Trump. In China, industrial profits surged more than 21%.

However, the Federal Reserve, expected to cut rates this week, faces a paradox of its own making: each easing stokes the very exuberance it seeks to temper. Bond yields rose as investors priced in not only Wednesday's expected cut but two more by year's end. The economy, far from faltering, risks reaccelerating.

Also over the weekend, Donald Trump also had a meeting with the Emir and Prime Minister aboard Air Force One. On Sunday, he arrived in Malaysia and sponsored of a peace accord between Thailand and Cambodia, signed trade deals with Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia, and mineral agreements with the latter two. Then, attendance at the ASEAN summit and a meeting with Brazil's president, Lula.

Other events this week include the Fed meeting and the earnings reports of the major American tech firms—both key drivers of recent market gains. US indices closed at fresh records on Friday.

Indeed, this year's market rally has been underpinned primarily by the AI theme. This week will be a real test, with Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft all reporting results. Investors are still wondering whether the hundreds of billions poured into AI will ever pay off. According to Bloomberg, capital expenditures at these four firms will reach $360 billion this year, and $420 billion by 2026.

Across Asia-Pacific, stock indices were sharply higher, tracking Wall Street's record close on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei has reached a new all-time high, crossing the 50,000-point mark. European markets are also in the green.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Germany, the IFO business climate, IFO current assessment, and IFO expectations; in the United States, durable goods orders; the M3 money supply GA will also be monitored. See the full calendar here.

In corporate news:

Analyst Recommendations: