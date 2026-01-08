Stock market indices took a break yesterday, caught up in fears about the United States' intentions toward its neighbors near and far, its allies and its enemies. Washington's openly interventionist policy is raising new questions and leading financial markets to reassess their risk estimates. At this stage, the situation remains somewhat unclear.

After a spectacular start to the year, the financial markets are slowing down somewhat. The exception is defense companies, which continue to soar, particularly in Europe. Amundi's (new) ETF dedicated to European military companies has gained nearly 14% since the beginning of the year. The US intervention in Venezuela to depose Nicolás Maduro had not caused much of a stir in business circles until now. Things are changing because the US show of force is having repercussions on the interests of China and Russia, Venezuela's natural partners.

Beijing and Moscow have naturally condemned the operation, but the question now is whether this will change the behavior of the two capitals in their interactions with the rest of the world. This applies first and foremost to current issues, such as tariffs and the war in Ukraine, but also to future interactions. The case of Taiwan is obviously a major concern, with one nagging question: if the US believes it has the right to eliminate the problems it has identified in its backyard, isn't it in China's interest to seize the opportunity to do the same around its own backyard?

In this context, the arms sector still seems to have a bright future ahead of it on the stock market. Donald Trump himself announced yesterday that he intends to increase the US defense budget by 50% next year. And not to serve as a shield for the rest of the world, as has been the case since the end of World War II. However, defense companies suffered in the United States yesterday: the US president accompanied his speech on increasing military spending with a stern warning. Manufacturers in the sector would be well advised to make efforts to support countries, and not just on prices. Trump threatened to ban them from paying dividends and buying back their own shares if they prove uncooperative.

On the online betting platform Polymarket, topics related in one way or another to the consequences of the new US policy have sprung up like mushrooms: will the US strike Colombia, Nigeria, or Mexico? Will Israel bomb Iran? Will the US buy Greenland by the end of the year? Will China invade Taiwan in 2026? These scenarios generally have fairly low odds, but that was also the case for Venezuela not so long ago. The main lesson to be learned from the emergence of these bets is that the range of possibilities has increased and that the world is changing. “There are decades when nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen,” to quote Lenin, a phrase widely used in early 2025 when Donald Trump announced his first shock measures.

So there was a slight resurgence of tension on the stock markets yesterday, or rather a resurgence of attention to what is happening in terms of interventionism by the White House, both outside and inside the country (in addition to threatening the defense industry, the US president also said he would ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes to prevent prices from overheating).

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.05%, while in the US, the S&P 500 dropped 0.34%. Not much, then, but caution has increased a notch.

The yield on 10-year US bonds fell slightly after the publication of mediocre labor market indicators, but bets on the Fed's rate changes at its January and March meetings have not changed much. Investors will likely have a clearer picture in the coming days with the double announcement of monthly employment data (Friday) and December inflation (next Tuesday). On the oil front, Brent remains close to USD 60. Traders are unsure how to react to the US placing Venezuela under sanctions. According to the WSJ, Donald Trump has suggested that he would like to see the price per barrel hover around $50. This rumor has not caused oil prices to falter, at least not at this stage.

In Asia-Pacific, red is the dominant color, as it was yesterday. Japan and Hong Kong are down more than 1%. India and Taiwan are also in the red. South Korea is stable, while Australia saves the day with a 0.3% gain at the bell. We expect declines at the opening in Europe.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: inflation figures will be released in France; in the United States, retail sales and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index are expected. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$4,435.5

: US$4,435.5 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$60.22

: US$60.22 United States 10 years : 4.14%

: 4.14% BITCOIN: US$89,950.8

In corporate news:

