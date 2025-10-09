ICE, the parent company of the NYSE, is preparing to invest $2bn in Polymarket-the crypto betting platform that turns news into prices. Launched in 2020 with simple "yes/no" bets, the platform is aiming for a valuation of $8bn-$10bn and official entry into the big leagues… in a bid to reconquer the US market. We discuss this in Crypto Analysis, after this week's essential news.

Block 1: Essential news

Bitcoin breaks records: $1.19bn in ETF inflows in one day

On Monday, US Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.1bn in net inflows, their second-best day since launch. This performance confirms the enthusiasm surrounding BTC, which recently surged to a new all-time high of over $126,000. With nearly $164bn under management, these ETFs are reaching new heights, driven by growing institutional interest. BlackRock's IBIT has become the manager's most profitable ETF, with $244.5m in annual revenue. The momentum is clearly bullish: $98bn in capitalization for IBIT, representing a 58% market share, and ever-increasing demand from professional investors.

Flows into Bitcoin Spot ETFs

Morgan Stanley recommends crypto exposure in its portfolios for the first time

This is a first: Morgan Stanley is recommending crypto allocation in its multi-asset portfolios. Up to 4% for high-risk profiles, with a preference for exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), according to a note from its Global Investment Committee. The goal is to take advantage of BTC's historical performance while controlling volatility. The bank recommends the use of spot ETFs, which are considered simpler and safer than directly holding crypto. It's a measured but symbolic step: Morgan Stanley joins the ranks of major institutions that are formalizing a crypto strategy.

Binance's BNB overtakes USDT and XRP to climb onto the cryptocurrency podium

BNB has just reached a historic milestone: it has become the third most capitalized cryptocurrency, surpassing both Tether's USDT stablecoin and Ripple's XRP. Its capitalization has reached $181bn, after a 28.9% increase over the week. BNB's rise has been driven by the explosion of the Aster platform on the BNB Chain, as well as the shocking announcement by CEA Industries that it holds more than 480,000 BNB, worth over $480m.

S&P launches a new hybrid index combining cryptocurrencies and blockchain stocks

The giant S&P Dow Jones Indices has just unveiled the S&P Digital Markets 50, a new index that combines 15 cryptocurrencies and 35 blockchain-related stocks. The aim is to offer investors diversified exposure to both digital assets and traditional financial markets. Each asset in the index is capped at 5% to avoid excessive dominance. Stocks must have a market capitalization of at least $100 million, and cryptocurrencies $300 million. The tokenized version of the index will arrive by the end of 2025 via Dinari's dShares platform, enabling decentralized, blockchain-compatible exposure. It is a tool designed to appeal to institutional investors seeking structured exposure to digital markets.

Block 2: Crypto Analysis of the Week

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)— the parent company of the NYSE, a giant with market capitalization of over $90bn—is writing a check for $2bn for Polymarket, the most closely watched prediction betting site in the crypto sphere. Potential ticket: a valuation between $8bn and $10bn. For a platform launched in 2020 based on simple "yes/no" questions, this marks its official entry into the big leagues.



Beyond the prestige, the arrival of a world-class stock market operator would offer Polymarket a golden opportunity: to regain ground in the United States after years spent "offshore." Five years after its creation by a 22-year-old founder, Polymarket is changing scale.

The context

Polymarket allows users to bet on anything that captures the collective attention—politics, sports, pop culture.

Based on Polygon, Polymarket turns news into prices. Each question becomes a binary "yes/no" contract priced between $0 and $1; upon resolution, the winning outcome pays $1 USDC. The price reflects the implied probability ($0.67 ≈ 67%). The closer the event gets, the more information is concentrated, and the more the price becomes a monetized consensus. Unlike a free poll (which is easy to skew), moving a price costs capital: the "truth" is expensive, and therefore more difficult to manipulate. It is precisely this virtuous friction that attracts infrastructure operators. Politics, macroeconomics, crypto, culture: thousands of micro-signals that, when aggregated, form a real-time thermometer of the probabilities perceived by the market. Everything is settled on-chain in stablecoins: traceability, time-stamping, and the impossibility of "manufacturing" fake tickets.

The company, supported in particular by Founders Fund (Peter Thiel), came to prominence in 2024: more than $2bn in volume around the US presidential election and a track record of having anticipated Donald Trump's victory.

Volumes on Polymarket

The downside of success: regulation. In 2022, an agreement with the CFTC officially banned the platform for US users. A few days after the 2024 election, founder and CEO Shayne Coplan's phone was seized by the FBI. Since then, the climate has changed: under an administration considered more "crypto-friendly," Coplan shared an article in mid-July indicating the end of the DoJ and CFTC investigations — "Justice prevailed," he wrote. In August, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket's advisory board and his fund, 1789 Capital, became a shareholder. Shortly thereafter, the company acquired a small exchange (the QCEX derivatives platform) and a US clearing house, both duly licensed — a regulatory puzzle to regain a foothold in the US.

Why it matters

The arrival of ICE, an architect of market infrastructure, would give Polymarket industry credibility and a regulatory address book. It is also a bet on a trend that goes beyond the crypto niche: prediction markets are becoming part of mainstream conversation. Competitor Kalshi, valued at $2 billion in its latest funding round, is breaking volume records on its NFL season-related contracts — fueled in part by customers of Robinhood, Kalshi's partner.

The area of friction

The shift of these markets toward sports is already causing tension in the gambling industry and among several state regulators: for them, sports betting falls under strict local frameworks, not a "prediction" platform. The line between finance, information, and gambling will be contested—both in the media and in the courts.

ICE is no stranger to this arena: its CEO and president, Jeffrey Sprecher, is married to Kelly Loeffler, an ally of Donald Trump who is now head of the Small Business Administration and a former senator from Georgia. In other words, the deal is being played out at the crossroads of political networks, markets, and regulated technology.

The strategic reading

For Polymarket: blue-chip sponsorship and capital to strengthen its infrastructure, ensure compliance, and expand its offering.





For ICE: a ticket to a new piece of price information infrastructure, at the very point where collective expectations are formed (elections, macroeconomics, sports).





For the US market: a full-scale test—can prediction markets be "institutionalized" without dissolving them into gaming law?

And now

Expect accelerated standardization: licenses, banking partnerships, robust KYC procedures... and a battle over legal interpretation. Prediction markets are coming out of the shadows; with ICE on board, they could become a new asset class: one where the probability of events is continuously quoted. For ICE, this means access to a new source of information—probabilities "priced" on real events—that can be monetized with banks, asset managers, and the media. For Polymarket, it's a leap forward in credibility, compliance, and distribution.

Cryptocurrency rankings

Block 3: Readings of the week

