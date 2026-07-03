Up:

Strategy +22.43%: The U.S. company focused on holding bitcoin climbed despite a difficult start to the week. The adoption of a new strategic framework, including a dollar reserve policy, a dividend policy, share buybacks and the monetization of its bitcoin holdings, restored investor confidence. Rivian Automotive +19.19%: The California-based electric vehicle maker jumped after second-quarter deliveries beat expectations and the company raised its annual delivery guidance to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, from 62,000 to 67,000 previously. That also topped the FactSet consensus, which was looking for about 64,000 vehicles. AST Spacemobile +19.15%: The specialist in direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity benefited from a Japanese government announcement. Tokyo is granting up to $912 million in subsidies to the satellite network project of Rakuten, a key partner of the company. The announcement strengthens the commercial credibility of AST SpaceMobile’s global rollout and revived investor appetite for the stock. Rocket Lab +18.83%: The launch services specialist rose after announcing the acquisition of Iridium Communications for $8 billion. The deal gives the company a constellation of 66 satellites and a vertically integrated global communications network. Bank of America raised its price target to $115 and Roth MKM to $130, with both citing the stronger competitive position against SpaceX. Roblox +16.51%: The online gaming platform benefited from an upgrade by Arete Research to buy, with the price target raised to $95, on the back of record engagement data. TD Cowen pointed to a 10% jump in concurrent users over one weekend, the strongest performance in more than two years. The platform’s return to Russia and the success of the Grow a Garden 2 experience further strengthened the case CMC Markets +55.98%: The British derivatives broker was lifted by a sharp upgrade to its financial outlook for fiscal 2026/2027, supported by what it described as exponential growth in its B2B business. The ambitious reset convinced investors, sending the stock sharply higher in London.



Bridgepoint Group PLC +25.88%: The British asset manager climbed after announcing the acquisition of Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $1.39 billion, a deal that significantly strengthens its position in U.S. real estate. The CEO of the acquired company confirmed the agreement earlier this week, highlighting the strategic fit between the two businesses.



Down:

Sandisk -16.54%: The flash memory maker was hit after a company executive sold more than $1.25 million worth of shares during the week, a negative insider signal. The pullback in technology stocks on Wall Street, especially semiconductors, added to the pressure. Teradyne -15.51%: The semiconductor testing equipment specialist was also caught in the sector shock. A report pointing to a slowdown in HBM memory at SK Hynix triggered a broad selloff across the AI complex. At the same time, a Citi analyst raised doubts about the sustainability of spending by major cloud platforms on AI infrastructure, adding to the pressure on the company. Coreweave -15.36%: The provider of AI-focused cloud infrastructure was weighed down by a wave of insider selling. Three executives sold a total of about $18.5 million worth of shares over two trading sessions, fueling investor distrust. Pressure on the stock was compounded by Meta’s announcement of a competing cloud offering designed to monetize excess AI capacity. Sterling Infrastructure -12.92%: The U.S. data center infrastructure construction specialist was hit by a double blow. General counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares at $888 each. At the same time, the shock across the broader sector raised fresh questions about the company’s valuation, which several observers already considered stretched. Macom Technology -12.71%: The radio-frequency semiconductor specialist suffered from a negative signal early in the week. An executive sold more than $1 million worth of shares, according to an SEC filing, fueling investor caution. The sale came against an already fragile backdrop of a correction in the sector.