Growing expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts beginning in September continue to buoy equity markets. Major U.S. indices are at record highs, smaller benchmarks are gaining momentum, and Europe's Stoxx 600 now sits just 3% below its March peak. While investors maintain a veneer of caution, they are eagerly-and almost compulsively-buying into the global wave of Trumpization.

It's the old story of the glass being half full. Yesterday, the equity markets had both reasons to rejoice and reasons to worry about US inflation in July. They chose to rejoice. The three main US indices, the S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones, gained more than 1% at the close. The Russell 2000, which tracks small caps, jumped 3%, marking both its biggest rise since May 12 and its return to positive territory in 2025. The glass is half full thanks to lower-than-expected inflation (2.7% vs. 2.8% anticipated), which raises the probability of achieving the Holy Grail for investors to 94%: a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed at the end of its meeting scheduled for September 16 and 17. US Secretary Scott Bessent even suggested last night that the central bank could ease its policy by 50 basis points.

The glass half empty? It's core inflation, which excludes the most volatile components, that is accelerating and exceeding expectations (3.1% after 2.9% in June, and 3% expected by the consensus). The curve shows a nice U-shape since the beginning of the year: a decline until February, followed by three months of stagnation, then a rebound in June and acceleration in July. Until recently, almost no one disputed the superiority of core inflation over headline inflation in guiding monetary policy. Yesterday, no one cared. What matters is the storytelling. In any case, the statistics are wrong according to the White House, which has just appointed an economist loyal to the administration to head the department that compiles them.

The new storyteller is EJ Antoni, who has proposed suspending the publication of the monthly employment report in order to publish more reliable data based on a longer time frame. It's an interesting idea in the abstract, but it comes at a particularly opportune moment politically for Donald Trump. He added his voice to the chorus of mockery, ridiculing the head of Goldman Sachs for the bank's latest study on the worrying impact of tariffs. He also renewed his weekly pressure on the Fed chairman, who he considers too lukewarm on rate cuts, by pulling out of his hat the legal proceedings concerning the construction of the Federal Reserve building. And to drive the point home, the US president insisted that tariffs are paid by other countries and bring in "trillions of dollars". Never mind that in reality it's only hundreds of billions and no one really knows who ultimately pays them, although it’s clear that a significant share of Trump’s tariffs will ultimately be borne by U.S. consumers. What matters is the message.

There is still one segment of the market that is hesitant to jump on board. This is the bond market, described as the "watchdog" of the sector, which means that it is either reacting wisely (according to its fans) or that it is boring and out of touch (according to its detractors). Yesterday's release of July inflation figures left the yield on 10-year US debt virtually unchanged. Normally, when the prospect of a rate cut strengthens, bond prices should rise and yields should fall. This is not the case, a sign that bond investors do not consider the latest inflation figures to be a game changer. But well-known US financier Ed Yardeni rightly pointed out yesterday that the 10-year US yield rose by 100 basis points between September and December last year, when the Fed cut rates by 100 basis points in three stages (50 basis points followed by two 25 basis point cuts). Why? Because bondholders doubted that inflation would fall to 2% (they were right) and that the deficit would deteriorate (they were right too)… which did not prevent equity markets from reaching record highs, despite a bumpy ride.

The other major event of the week is the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska on Ukraine and probably other issues. Paradoxically, while the Western world is systematically bowing down to the US president, the media believe that Trump will be taken for a ride by Putin in one way or another. The Europeans are trying to make themselves heard, but they have not been invited to the party. I don't know about you, but I find this group photo of European leaders surrounding Volodymyr Zelensky, repeated at every turn, increasingly pathetic. The EU is trying to shout "we stand united", but sadly, the real caption is "together, we are not stronger."

Apart from Australia (-0.5%, dragged down by its banks after the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's weak results), the Asia-Pacific markets are on a roll. Japan is up more than 1%, but it is the Hang Seng that is standing out with a 2% rise, boosted by optimism on Wall Street and rumors of dozens of IPO plans. Gains are also being seen in South Korea, India, and Taiwan. Europe is expected to open slightly higher.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Germany, January's PPI, the harmonized CPI of the European Union, and the CPI; In the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,351.04

: US$3,351.04 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$66

: US$66 United States 10 years : 4.28%

: 4.28% BITCOIN: US$119,181

In corporate news:

