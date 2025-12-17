The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has signed an exclusive agreement with YouTube (Alphabet) to stream the Oscars ceremony as from 2029. The five-year partnership will run through 2033 and will include not only the ceremony itself, but also red carpet coverage, backstage access, and the Governors Ball. It marks a strategic shift toward a more accessible, digital distribution of the event.

The Oscars will be available on YouTube TV for US subscribers, and will be free in the rest of the world via the YouTube platform. This new distribution will replace the current partnership with Walt Disney and its ABC network, which remains in effect until 2028, the centennial year of the Oscars. Internationally, the broadcast is handled by Buena Vista International, also owned by Disney.

YouTube and the Academy say they aim to reach a broader global audience while preserving the Oscars cultural legacy. Neal Mohan, YouTube's CEO, hailed an opportunity to "shine with a global audience," while Academy leaders highlighted expanding access to content related to the event. This change reflects the shift in consumption toward digital platforms for major cultural events.