The Paradox of Bad News
Published on 09/09/2025 at 01:04 am EDT
Published on 09/09/2025 at 01:04 am EDT
|Indonesia Markets Unnerved as Finance Minister's Removal Raises Policy Concerns
|02:48am
|DJ
|French industrial output -1.1% m/m in July
|02:45am
|RE
|Yield spread between OATs and Bunds widens after French government collapse
|02:45am
|RE
|Plain speaking economist, Purbaya, takes helm as Indonesia's finance minister
|02:44am
|RE
|US-sanctioned LNG tanker Zarya arrives in China, LSEG data shows
|02:43am
|RE
|Ecb to fast-track approval for simple securitization, Montagner says
|02:43am
|RE
|Thailand records 7% y/y drop in foreign visitors so far in 2025
|02:32am
|RE
|Indian lawmakers vote to elect new vice president
|02:32am
|RE
|Hungary's August CPI flat at 4.3% y/y, meets forecast -stats
|02:31am
|RE
|Hungary's August inflation numbers breakdown
|02:31am
|RE
|Anti-corruption protesters in Nepal defy curfew, government lifts social media ban
|02:24am
|RE
|Dellia Group intends to apply for listing on Euronext Oslo Børs
|02:21am
|RE
|Rupee struggles to hold above 88/USD; premiums jump on Fed outlook
|02:18am
|RE
|INDIA RUPEE-Rupee struggles to hold above 88/USD; premiums jump on Fed outlook
|02:10am
|RE
|Israeli military issues evacuation order for residents in Gaza City
|02:09am
|RE
Crédit Agricole pays EUR88m to the tax authorities to bury the CumCum affair
South Korean shares hit more than 4-year high on renewed policy hopes
Ticketing platform StubHub eyes up to $9 billion valuation in US IPO
US tariffs on Japanese goods to be cut by Sept 16, Japan's Akazawa says on X
Real-life 'Succession' ends: Lachlan Murdoch takes control and siblings take cash
US agency launches process to bar some Chinese labs from testing US electronics
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions