The party continues, despite the tremors
Published on 08/18/2025 at 10:38 am EDT
America in a Holding Pattern
The American consumer remains the central question of the economy. This week, earnings from Walmart, Home Depot, and Target will provide a clearer sense of how households are managing higher prices and uncertainty about trade. These companies are more than retailers, they are barometers of daily life, recording in their ledgers the choices of families confronted with inflation that is stubborn if not yet overwhelming.
