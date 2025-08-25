According to a recent Bloomberg article, the Pinault family, which heads Kering, could sell its 29% stake in German sportswear manufacturer Puma: potential buyers are mainly its Chinese competitors.

The Pinault family, owner of the Kering group, is exploring options for Puma SE, including a potential sale, a move that comes on the heels of a 50% drop in the sports equipment manufacturer's share price over the past year. Through its holding company Artémis, which owns 29% of Puma and also controls Kering, the Pinault clan has hired financial advisors and sounded out potential buyers. Among those interested are China's Anta Sports and Li Ning, as well as American sports brands and Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds.

The family is reportedly seeking a significant premium in the event of a sale. Puma, whose market capitalization has fallen to around €2.6bn, is suffering from sluggish demand and uncertainty over US customs duties. Under the leadership of its new CEO Arthur Hoeld, the company launched a recovery plan but was forced to issue a profit warning last month. The group recently strengthened its management team with the appointment of Andreas Hubert, formerly from Adidas, as chief operating officer.

Potential buyers include Anta Sports, which already owns Fila, Descente, Kolon Sport, and Jack Wolfskin, and made headlines in 2019 when it acquired Amer Sports for €4.6bn. Li Ning, its competitor, operates its own brand and several licenses such as Aigle, Kason, and Double Happiness. No decision has yet been made.