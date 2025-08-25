Good things come to those who wait: that was the lesson for markets last week. After days of anticipation leading up to Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, investors were rewarded: the Federal Reserve Chair threw the door wide open to a potential rate cut in September. The prospect of monetary easing by the Fed, coupled with the AI boom, has been the main driving force behind this summer's market rally. Between Nvidia's earnings on Wednesday night and Friday's inflation data, this week could prove to be a real test.

"Our baseline scenario (for the economy) and the shifting balance of risks could warrant an adjustment to our policy." It may seem like a minor detail, but to the markets, those words from Jerome Powell mean everything. Analysts quickly labelled them a "pivot": a signal that the Fed is shifting direction and preparing to adjust its monetary stance.

For months, Powell had stuck to the narrative that monetary policy was "well positioned", the labour market was resilient, and the Fed was in no rush — choosing instead to monitor the impact of tariffs on inflation. But in Jackson Hole, the tone shifted. He placed greater emphasis on the risks facing the labour market and appeared to view the inflationary effect of tariffs as a transitory shock.

The market reaction on Friday confirmed this was a more dovish message than expected. Wall Street surged, with US indices closing more than 1.5% higher. The Dow Jones even set a new record. Investors had been bracing for a more cautious tone from Powell regarding future rate cuts.

It would seem that pressure from the White House may finally be bearing fruit. Donald Trump has been demanding rate cuts for months, repeatedly mocking Powell as Jerome "Too Late" Powell. The President has maintained relentless pressure on the Fed Chair, ranging from threats of dismissal, attacks over renovation cost overruns at the Fed's headquarters, to appointing a close adviser as a new governor. Will Friday's dovish pivot be enough to ease the political heat? That remains uncertain, especially with President Trump now calling for Governor Lisa Cook to resign. He and his allies have accused her of declaring multiple properties as her primary residence to secure favourable loan terms — allegations that emerged late last week.

Beyond the personal implications for Cook, another resignation could shift the balance of power within the Fed. Since the appointment of Stephen Miran, there are now three governors in favour of immediate and substantial rate cuts: Miran, Waller and Bowman. If Cook were to step down, Trump would nominate a replacement, giving him four out of seven governors aligned with his policy stance. It is worth remembering that twelve members vote at each Federal Open Market Committee meeting: the seven governors and five regional Fed presidents. Four votes may not suffice to carry a majority, but they represent a powerful bloc.

While awaiting the outcome of this political drama, internal debates continue within the Fed. According to well-connected journalists, namely Nick Timiraos of The Wall Street Journal, the discussion has now shifted to whether rates should be cut in October and December. September, it seems, is already a done deal.

Unless, of course, this week's inflation figure throws a spanner in the works. The Personal Consumption Expenditures index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — is due Friday. Another potential market spoiler: Nvidia's results on Wednesday night. The poster child of the AI trade has seen its share price double since early April, lifting its market capitalisation above $4 trillion. Any disappointment would likely be punished immediately and could drag the entire market down with it.

In other news, the Pentagon has reportedly prevented Ukraine from using US-made ATACMS missiles to strike targets inside Russia, according to The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reports that the Pentagon is working on a plan to deploy several thousand National Guard troops to Chicago. Finally, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung will meet Donald Trump in Washington on Monday: their first face-to-face encounter.

In Asia-Pacific, markets are firmly in the green, while European futures suggest a mixed open.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the Ifo Business Climate Index, Current Assessment, and Expectations in Germany; in the United States, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and new home sales. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.35

: US$1.35 Gold : US$3,363.37

: US$3,363.37 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$67.74

: US$67.74 United States 10 years : 4.27%

: 4.27% BITCOIN: US$112,302

In corporate news:

OMG Group has requested a trading halt in preparation for a capital raising initiative.

has requested a trading halt in preparation for a capital raising initiative. Hutchmed CEO Weiguo Su is temporarily stepping down from his role due to health issues.

Rio Tinto has halted operations at its Simandou iron-ore project in Guinea, causing a rise in iron ore prices.

has halted operations at its Simandou iron-ore project in Guinea, causing a rise in iron ore prices. Generali is the target of share acquisition plans by General, Caltagirone, and Delfin.

is the target of share acquisition plans by General, Caltagirone, and Delfin. Ørsted has been ordered by the Trump administration to halt its Revolution Wind offshore project in the US.

has been ordered by the Trump administration to halt its Revolution Wind offshore project in the US. Keurig Dr Pepper is nearing an $18 billion acquisition of JDE Peet's, potentially leading to a breakup.

is nearing an $18 billion acquisition of JDE Peet's, potentially leading to a breakup. Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal to acquire Verint Systems for roughly $2 billion.

is nearing a deal to acquire Verint Systems for roughly $2 billion. SpaceX has postponed the test launch of its Starship rocket due to ground support equipment issues.

See more news from UK listed companies here

Analyst Recommendations: