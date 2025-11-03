The latest wave of quarterly corporate results has not derailed investors' favourite scenario, which is that artificial intelligence will create a bullish super cycle. This sentiment is reinforced by the fact that all the calamities promised to shareholders since the beginning of spring have evaporated, as if Trump's plan were going more or less smoothly, to use an expression dear to Generation X. We'll talk about this a little later, after a passage of self-pity about the anxiety of the lonely columnist at dawn in autumn.

When you write daily columns, the fear of the blank page is never far away. But the most complicated exercise, the one that really wastes time in the morning, is finding a headline and an illustration. And believe me, it's even more difficult right now, because there aren't fifty ways to symbolise the frenzied rise of the stock markets. When it comes to images, for example, I think I've used up all my options in recent weeks, even with the help of a comprehensive and relatively docile AI. You've seen rockets illustrating the stratospheric trajectory of stocks. There was the famous Wall Street bull, which I depicted in every position. A few battered bears too. Charts going up, a smiling guy counting his banknotes, the giant tree thumbing its nose at the adage ‘trees don't grow to the sky’, the surfer riding the crest of his wave… And now I'll have to come up with some new ideas!

Because it's difficult to come up with new ideas when the stock market indices are moving in one direction. In the United States, the S&P 500 has risen for six consecutive months, its longest streak since 2021. The broad index is up 16.3% since the beginning of the year. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 slowed down a little last week, but is still up 12.7% in 2025. However, the most spectacular gains are coming from elsewhere. Among the major economies, Poland is in third place and Spain in second, with gains of around 40%. Far, far ahead is South Korea (+70%), which is having an exceptional stock market year thanks to a combination of several factors.

But let's get back to the news from the beginning of the week. As expected, the US corporate earnings season is better than expected. That's how it works in the financial world: executives announce targets they know they can beat, and when the company exceeds expectations, everyone pretends to think it's great. OK, that's a bit of an oversimplification, because the third-quarter results are certainly higher than expected, but they are also particularly good. FactSet has calculated that the average earnings per share of an S&P 500 company is up 10.7% between Q3 2024 and Q3 2025, at least after the publication of just over 60% of the companies in the index, including the largest ones. If something is wrong with the US economy, we will have to look elsewhere than large companies. The two sectors that contributed most to exceeding expectations are banking and technology, which will come as no surprise to most people. The next announcements are unlikely to change this trend much, which defies the apocalyptic predictions that arose with the Trump administration's initial brutal customs announcements in April. On the Polymarket betting platform, the probability of a US recession this year has fallen to 3.5%, after peaking at 66% last April.

The stock market remains buoyed by the trickle-down effect of colossal spending on artificial intelligence and by a Fed Put reinforced by Jerome Powell's planned departure in seven months. The Fed Put is the overall sentiment among investors that the US central bank will always intervene to support the country's economy in the event of a downturn. The only factor that could really change the situation and cloud the horizon would be a sharp rise in inflation. But for the moment, this is not the case.

Here are the key news highlights to kick off your week

OPEC+ agrees not to increase production in the first quarter of 2026. The price of Brent crude has risen to USD 65 per barrel.

In the United States, there was a lot of news over the weekend. The Trump administration suspended food aid payments to low-income Americans, but they are expected to resume on Wednesday. The US President said last night (in an interview from Air Force One) that he will not supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and threatened to launch a military operation in Nigeria if the authorities do not take action against Islamist militants. He also announced that Nvidia's most advanced AI chips will be reserved for US companies.

The United States switched to winter time over the weekend. The usual times for US statistics and trading sessions now apply again.

China has agreed to halt its tightened controls on rare earth exports and has ceased antitrust actions against US technology companies, following last week's compromise on tariffs.

On this week's macro agenda, uncertainty still reigns over US statistics due to the US shutdown, which is preventing the publication of most indicators. The US federal government shutdown has now lasted for a month. Two major central banks will adjust their monetary policy. The Bank of Australia and the Bank of England are expected to keep their key interest rates unchanged, as both countries face accelerating inflation.

On the corporate calendar, there are still plenty of figures to come this week. In the United States, Palantir, AMD, McDonald's and Airbnb are scheduled to report. In Europe, BP Plc, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Rheinmetall, Zurich Insurance and Engie are set to report.

The rise continues in Asia-Pacific, where Japan and South Korea are up more than 2%. Hong Kong is up 1%. Gains are more modest in Australia, India and Taiwan. European markets are expected to rise in early trading.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: China's Manufacturing PMI; Manufacturing PMIs from France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom; in the United States, the Manufacturing PMI, construction spending, and the ISM Manufacturing Index. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.31

: US$1.31 Gold : US$4,020.89

: US$4,020.89 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.23

: US$65.23 United States 10 years : 4.08%

: 4.08% BITCOIN: US$107,550

In corporate news:

Ryanair reports strong first-half profit and raises passenger traffic forecast due to robust demand and early Boeing deliveries.

reports strong first-half profit and raises passenger traffic forecast due to robust demand and early Boeing deliveries. PostNL reports a Q3 operating loss of €21 million but reaffirms full-year outlook and plans dividend.

reports a Q3 operating loss of €21 million but reaffirms full-year outlook and plans dividend. Tenaris initiates second tranche of $1.2 billion share buyback, allocating $600 million for repurchases.

initiates second tranche of $1.2 billion share buyback, allocating $600 million for repurchases. Borussia Dortmund secures a win against FC Augsburg amidst fan clashes, while FC Bayern Munich continues financial and sporting dominance.

secures a win against FC Augsburg amidst fan clashes, while FC Bayern Munich continues financial and sporting dominance. IAR Systems delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm after acquisition by QT Group.

delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm after acquisition by QT Group. Bodyflight distributes shares of spin-off Doxwork Technologies via stock dividend.

distributes shares of spin-off Doxwork Technologies via stock dividend. Solidx reports strongest quarter ever with second-quarter EBITDA of 2.65 million SEK.

reports strongest quarter ever with second-quarter EBITDA of 2.65 million SEK. Germany aims to cease steel imports from Russia, boosting local production amid industry crisis.

aims to cease steel imports from Russia, boosting local production amid industry crisis. Nvidia faces export restrictions on Blackwell AI chip due to U.S. policy.

faces export restrictions on Blackwell AI chip due to U.S. policy. ConocoPhillips initiates natural gas drilling in the Otway Basin, Australia.

