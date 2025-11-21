On Friday the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, John Williams, said that he still saw room to reduce the federal funds rate, considering that weakness in the labor market now poses a more concerning risk than inflation. Speaking in Santiago, Chile, he said monetary policy remained moderately restrictive, justifying a possible adjustment to bring rates closer to their so-called neutral level. These remarks align him with the Fed's doves, favoring easing of interest rates to support growth.

Williams's statements quickly moved markets: stock index futures rose, bond yields fell, and the probability of a rate cut by the December 9-10 FOMC meeting jumped from 36% to over 64% within a few hours. A prominent member of the committee alongside Jerome Powell and Philip Jefferson, Williams believes that unemployment risks have increased as the labor market cools, while inflation risks have moderated, though price progress remains held back by the lingering effects of tariffs.

This signal comes amid growing internal divisions within the Fed. Some members view the current monetary policy as sufficiently restrictive to allow another cut without reigniting inflation. Others, more cautious, fear premature easing in an economic environment that is still uncertain. Williams, meanwhile, argues that inflation expectations remain well anchored and projects a return to the 2% target by 2027, leaving room to adjust rates in the near term.