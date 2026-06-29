At the end of the day, someone has to pay for them.

Since the start of the AI rally, investors have been enamored with the ever-expanding margins of the few companies at the heart of this revolution. However, they are beginning to see the flip side of the coin: someone will have to foot the bill.

Last Wednesday, Micron reported earnings that significantly beat expectations, fueled by a shortage of memory chips. In the last quarter, the company posted a gross margin of... 85%!

The following day, Apple announced price increases for iPads and MacBooks due to this memory chip shortage. Price hikes ranging from 15 to 25% depending on the model could weigh on demand. On the same day, Microsoft announced it was raising the price of its Xbox consoles by $100 to $150. Both stocks fell following these announcements.

Beyond the impact on sales, rising costs are already forcing hyperscalers to constantly revise their capital expenditures upward, a trend the market is no longer buying into. Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon have seen declines of 10 to 20% since the beginning of the month. Over the same period, Micron has gained 17%.

When they released their first-quarter results in late April, the hyperscalers all raised their Capex forecasts. They are expected to collectively spend $725bn in 2026 on their AI infrastructure. According to Morgan Stanley, this figure is expected to climb to $1000bn next year.

This investment frenzy and doubts regarding their profitability are being felt in stock prices. The valuation premium of the Magnificent 7 relative to the S&P 500 is at its lowest level in 10 years.

Source: Apollo Global Management

The big question now is whether or not hyperscalers will decide to slow down their investments. A brake that is too sudden would be perceived as a challenge to the AI theme and would be penalized, but a downward adjustment could instead signal a return to financial discipline and thus be rewarded.

Ultimately, if AI becomes more expensive, it could slow its own development. As the Wall Street Journal explained last month, after an initial phase of unbridled AI use, companies are increasingly restricting usage in the face of skyrocketing costs.

A Still-Cyclical Industry?

Historically, the memory chip market is cyclical. During periods of high demand, prices rise and manufacturers invest to produce more. However, these investments only bear fruit several months or even years later. If demand weakens in the meantime, the market finds itself with excess production capacity. This oversupply then drives prices down, and manufacturers stop investing.

Just after Micron's results were published, Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana found it convenient to blame his customers for the current price increases. "We let some customers who were being very aggressive on pricing at the time know that this attitude was not constructive," he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "Many industry investments were abandoned in 2023 due to very poor price and margin levels."

AI brings hope that the industry may no longer be subject to this cyclicity. Supply is expected to exceed demand for several more quarters. Analysts also point out that memory chip suppliers are now signing more long-term contracts.

Nevertheless, valuation levels remain very low, a sign that investors are not entirely buying into a change in the sector's status. Despite an 800% surge over one year, Micron is trading at only 15 times earnings.

Current margin levels therefore do not seem sustainable over time. Not only because high prices affect demand, but also because they incentivize increased production.

This morning, Samsung and SK Hynix announced they are investing $880bn in South Korea to increase their production capacity.