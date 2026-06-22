The Pro-Market Wave Sweeps Into Colombia, Brazil Now in the Crosshairs
The liberal turn is continuing across Latin America. After Javier Milei’s election in Argentina in 2023, followed by José Antonio Kast’s victory in Chile last December, Colombia has now crossed that threshold with the election of Abelardo de la Espriella last weekend.
From a market perspective, a significant part of the scenario already appears to be priced in. The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (COLO), which provides exposure to the leading listed Colombian names, is up about 20% over one month and roughly 50% over one year. The move reflects hopes for a political re-rating after four years of President Petro, marked by distrust of the energy sector, domestic companies, and regulatory stability.
On the economic front, Abelardo de la Espriella campaigned on a pro-business, pro-investor platform. He argues for reducing the state’s footprint in the economy, simplifying regulation, stepping up support for the private sector, and reviving investment in hydrocarbons and natural resources.
The first signals on governance will likely be the next catalyst for investors. Markets will watch closely the makeup of the economic team, how much priority is given to the fiscal rule, the relationship with Congress, and announcements related to the mining and energy sectors. De la Espriella’s program calls for a structural adjustment of about 3.1% of GDP, a deficit brought below 3.5% of GDP by 2030 (versus +6% in 2025), and public debt below 55% of GDP.
In this context, the Colombian market is now entering a more demanding phase for investors. Rapid confirmation of budget discipline, a restart of oil contracts, or a reduction in regulatory risk could support the peso, sovereign bonds, and Colombian banks. Conversely, a Congress that is difficult to manage, appointments seen as underwhelming, or the absence of a clear fiscal timeline could trigger a sell-the-news move after the sharp gains posted in recent months.
This election also helps keep Latin America at the center of investors’ attention. After Argentina, Chile, and now Colombia, the next major regional catalyst will be Brazil, where October’s elections could become the most important test of whether the Latin American re-rating continues.
Grupo Cibest SA is a Colombia-based holding company that operates primarily in the financial services sector. The company is the parent entity of Bancolombia SA and oversees a broad ecosystem of financial and non-financial businesses across Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Grupo Cibest provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial products through its subsidiaries, including personal, automobile, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage, fund transfers, leasing, foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension fund services. It operates through various segments such as Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, and Offshore services Grupo Cibest plays a pivotal role in the regionâ€™s financial infrastructure, serving a diverse clientele that includes individuals, corporations, institutions, and government entities.
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