The recent agreement between OpenAI and AMD perfectly illustrates the growing circularity that structures today's artificial intelligence ecosystem. This new model, in which a player buys components from a company while becoming a shareholder of that company, is redrawing the traditional boundaries between suppliers, customers and investors.

A deal that closes the loop

AMD has committed to providing up to 6 gigawatts of GPU capacity to OpenAI over several years, starting with an initial gigawatt in 2026. But more notably, AMD has granted OpenAI a warrant (a call option) for 160 million shares, representing approximately 10% of the capital, if various milestones are reached (delivery, performance, share price up to $600). In other words, OpenAI pays AMD for chips, but also obtains the right to become an AMD shareholder. This type of transaction creates a financial loop (or "circularity") in which revenue streams, investments, and technical transactions intertwine.

Why is this circularity strategic (and risky)?

Alignment of interests... but increased dependence

This mechanism incentivizes AMD to deliver and succeed so that its stock price rises, which benefits OpenAI - both as a customer and as a shareholder. But it also creates mutual dependency: AMD's performance becomes critical to OpenAI, and vice versa.

Strengthening the grip of tech giants

Such a structure signals a form of implicit vertical integration in AI: those who consume "compute" become co-owners of the "compute provider." It's another way of locking down the ecosystem. Nvidia, already known for building a "moat" around its architecture (hardware, software, interconnections), follows a similar logic to make its customers captive to its technological environment.

Pressure on margins and cash flow

For AMD, giving up shares or warrants in exchange for a contract may reduce immediate profitability, but it is betting on future valuation. For OpenAI, paying for chips while receiving shares is tantamount to partially subsidizing its purchase, but this bet is only profitable if AMD's share price reaches the set milestones.

Risk of excessive circularity

By feeding off itself, this type of arrangement can create loops of financial dependency. If AMD's share price stagnates or declines, certain milestones will not be reached, undermining the profitability of the deal for OpenAI. This creates a "circular dance" in which companies are simultaneously customers, suppliers, and investors, making their financial stability more sensitive to external shocks.

Impacts for Nvidia, AMD, and the AI ecosystem

AMD is gaining legitimacy in the field of GPUs for AI: its stock jumped over 20% after the announcement. Nvidia, meanwhile, is reconfiguring its role: it recently signed a massive agreement with OpenAI to supply its own GPU systems, while also investing in the company. OpenAI is thus seeking to diversify its suppliers (Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom) in order to reduce its dependence on a single player and obtain better supply conditions. Finally, the AI ecosystem as a whole seems to be moving towards greater interdependence, through cross-alliances, reciprocal equity investments, and multi-year contracts that combine financing, technology, and capital.

The partnership between OpenAI and AMD is not just a simple sale of hardware. It illustrates a structural transformation of the artificial intelligence economy: financial, industrial, and technological flows are becoming circular, boundaries are blurring, and the giants of the sector are building closed ecosystems where everything (from silicon to revenue) circulates in a loop. This circularity can accelerate innovation, but it also makes the entire system more vulnerable: if one part falls, the whole chain falters.