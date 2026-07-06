The calendar says summer has begun. The first full week of July opens with stocks sitting in an unusually comfortable place. European equities have just touched fresh highs, while U.S. indexes are close to their peaks after a strong second quarter. Oil has fallen back toward levels seen before the latest Middle East shock. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has resumed in size, with 160 vessels reported to have passed through last week. OPEC+ has added another 188,000 barrels a day to its August production targets.

This week is kind of a waiting room before the real appointment. The main event for investors is next week, when U.S. banks begin second-quarter earnings season and June inflation lands in the United States. This week brings a lighter set of tests: the Fed's latest meeting minutes on Wednesday, the ISM services survey, preliminary results from Samsung Electronics, and earnings from PepsiCo, Costco and Delta Air Lines.

The Fed minutes will matter, though perhaps less than usual. Kevin Warsh, still settling into the chairmanship, has made clear that he wants a less chatty central bank. Last week's weaker U.S. payrolls report pushed markets to scale back expectations for further rate increases. Warsh also said inflation risks had eased. Even so, the market still sees some chance of another Fed hike before year-end. That tension now sits at the center of the rates trade: a softer labor market on one side, still-sticky inflation worries on the other.

The relief in oil helps. Brent has slipped toward four-month lows, around $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ moved to raise supply and Gulf exports recovered. Lower energy prices reduce pressure on inflation and give some support to growth-sensitive sectors that had lagged during the past three months.

The equity market's more interesting story is no longer simply that stocks are high. It is how they got there, and whether the climb has become too narrow. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed at a record on Friday. In the United States, the setup is different. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been treading water for about a month after a powerful second-quarter rebound. That rebound was led heavily by semiconductors and artificial-intelligence hardware, the part of the market that has been asked to carry an increasingly large share of everyone's optimism. Over the past few weeks, that leadership has looked less clean. The Dow Jones has kept pushing higher and closed at a record late last week, while the more tech-heavy indexes lost momentum.

That rotation does not mean the AI trade is finished: it means investors are becoming more selective, which is what usually happens when a theme goes from exciting to expensive. Samsung's preliminary second-quarter results on Tuesday will be watched closely, with analysts expecting a huge jump in profits. SK Hynix is also launching a U.S. listing that could raise about $28 billion, a major test of appetite for the AI supply chain. South Korea's market, one of this year's biggest beneficiaries of the boom, is still up sharply in 2026 even after cooling a little. But chip stocks were weaker today across parts of Asia and Europe, with Infineon, ASML and BE Semiconductor all under pressure. When everyone already believes in the story, good news has to work harder.

That is why earnings season matters. The market has risen not only because profits are strong, but because expectations have kept moving higher. Bloomberg says analysts now expect S&P 500 earnings to grow 25% this year. That is a large number for a market already priced for a lot to go right. The Financial Times has reported concerns about a "profit bubble,"” and the phrase captures the current risk well. It is not that earnings are weak. It is that investors may have become a little too fond of extrapolation, which is finance's most respectable bad habit.

Today's session reflects that split. U.S. stocks are set to catch up after Friday's holiday closure, with the Nasdaq helped by renewed appetite for growth shares. European markets are near records but uneven, with some strength in software, defense and luxury, while semiconductor names struggle. Asia was mixed: Hong Kong rose, Japan was flat, Taiwan slipped and South Korea's Kospi ended lower. The dollar edged up after its recent decline, Treasury yields moved slightly lower, bitcoin held firm near a two-week high, and gold continued to consolidate after its first weekly gain since May.

The NATO summit in Ankara on Tuesday and Wednesday adds another item to the week's list, though markets are treating geopolitics as background noise for now. U.S.-Iran talks are on hold until after Ali Khamenei's funeral ends on Thursday. The absence of new tension is being priced almost as good news.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: factory orders in Germany; the unemployment rate in Switzerland; the construction PMI in the United Kingdom; retail sales in the Euro Area; In the United States, the ISM Services PMI and Waller's speech; in Canada, the BoC Business Outlook Survey; ECB President Lagarde's speech in the Euro Area. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 100.837

: 100.837 Gold : 4,144

: 4,144 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $71.71 ( WTI ) $68.16

: $71.71 ( ) $68.16 United States 10 years : 4.46%

: 4.46% BITCOIN: 62,100

In corporate news:

Nvidia appoints Anna Soellner, former Reddit executive, as communications chief.

Unimicron seeks to raise up to USD 1.4 billion in a share sale, according to reports.

Nvidia's Kyber NVL144 rack is delayed by more than 12 months, according to SemiAnalysis.

Broadcom and Apple extend their chip supply agreement through 2031.

Goldman Sachs hires Evan Kotsovinos from Google as partner and engineering head.

Broadcom's antitrust probe by Japan's Fair Trade Commission is closed without any finding of violations.

Tesla launches Robotaxi in Miami.

Micron Technology insider sold shares worth USD 1.5 million, according to an SEC filing.

Eli Lilly products will be sold and distributed by DKSH in Hong Kong and Macau.

Netflix develops a new Little House on the Prairie TV series.

IBM data security incident at the Singapore Land Authority cloud environment exposes 70,000 individuals.

Citigroup joins London Precious Metals Clearing as a clearing member, gaining approval for global bullion trading.

Citi is appointed depositary bank for Vicore Pharma's ADR program.

Alibaba and ByteDance remove custom AI features ahead of new Chinese regulations.

Alibaba bans employees from using Anthropic's Claude Code and directs staff to its proprietary coding platform Qoder.

Boeing's new 737 assembly line starts moving at its Everett facility.

Lockheed Martin emerges as the frontrunner to acquire Advent's Ultra Maritime business for USD 3.5 billion.

Blackstone is among potential buyers for a stake in Vietnam's MoMo.

Sky, Comcast's European pay-TV unit, is to acquire ITV's media and entertainment division for up to USD 2.14 billion.

Uber pauses its European food delivery expansion as it pursues a deal for Delivery Hero, the Financial Times reports.

Main earnings of the day: Foresight, Repsol, United Microelectronics

Analyst Recommendations: