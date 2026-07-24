Over 140 companies spanning finance, payments, tech and crypto have announced the launch of Open USD, or OUSD, a USD stablecoin operated by a new independent organization called Open Standard. The list of partners includes Visa, Stripe, Mastercard, American Express, BlackRock, BNY, Google, Shopify, Coinbase, Ripple, Solana and Western Union.

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Open USD is not pitching itself as just another stablecoin, it promises three foundational principles: fee-free minting and redemption for businesses, with no artificial volume cap; redistribution of reserve income to partners, after a management fee is taken; governance entrusted to an independent company whose board is made up of network partners.

In other words, where legacy stablecoins were largely built as products issued by a parent company, OUSD is positioning itself as shared infrastructure designed for the firms that distribute it.

Today, stablecoins are still used mainly for crypto trading, but they are already gaining ground in cross-border payments, treasury management, digital-asset settlement and access to USD in economies where the banking system is unreliable. Globally, USDT and USDC together account for about 85% of a market with roughly $315bn in circulation.

A plumbing revolution, not a simple token launch

To understand what is happening, you have to go back to the inner mechanics of a stablecoin. When an institutional client deposits USD to mint a token, the funds are placed into liquid reserves, typically cash and short-term Treasury bills. As long as rates are positive, those reserves generate yield. Over the past two years, that yield has become one of the most lucrative margin pools in all of regulated crypto. Open USD is targeting that pressure point: the project is not promising to pay interest to the end holder, but to pass the economics of the reserves back to the companies that integrate, distribute and circulate the token.

In the legacy model, the issuer captures most of the yield and may, case by case, compensate a few large distributors. In the OUSD model, yield sharing becomes a core design rule, not a commercial concession. The battlefield therefore shifts from a technology pitch to a far more powerful question: who collects the carry on the reserves? It may sound technical, but it is not.

Carolyn Weinberg, at BNY, said in the Open Standard announcement that the stablecoin market alone could reach $1.5tn by 2030. Purely for illustration, at a money-market yield around 3.5%, that kind of outstanding balance would translate into more than $50bn in annual gross revenue.

Stripe said OUSD would become the default stablecoin for businesses running on its infrastructure. Visa unveiled its Visa Stablecoin Platform, an operational access layer that allows institutions to hold and transfer Open USD in a Visa-managed environment. Officially, the platform is launching in beta, with geographic and volume limits, but it already supports Open USD and currently runs on Ethereum, Solana and Tempo. Because a stablecoin only truly exists once it is connected to on-ramps, cash flows, approval rules and compliance systems. Visa brings precisely that layer of institutional plumbing.

A direct hit on Circle

The first market casualty of the announcement was Circle, the issuer of USDC. As soon as Open USD was unveiled, the stock fell 17%. The reason is straightforward: OUSD directly threatens the core of its model.

Circle has established itself as the leading regulated stablecoin in the Western ecosystem. USDC is widely used across crypto, digital payments and some institutional infrastructure. But its model relies heavily on income generated by the reserves. And to distribute its stablecoin at scale, Circle already shares a portion of that revenue with certain key partners, notably Coinbase.

Open USD takes that logic much further. Where Circle negotiates distribution deals case by case, OUSD turns revenue sharing into the default rule. Each network partner can expect to recapture a share of the economics generated by the reserves it helps grow.

That is a major difference. For a platform like Stripe or Visa, the incentive becomes obvious: why promote a stablecoin whose economics largely stay with the issuer, if another stablecoin offers to share that economics with you? That is why the market reacted so violently.

Tether, a giant that is less directly threatened

After this announcement, it might look like Tether is also in trouble. The reality is more nuanced.

Tether's USDT remains the world's largest stablecoin. It is heavily used in emerging markets, crypto trading, informal international payments and economies where access to dollars is harder. Its edge is not just regulatory or institutional, it is its liquidity, its longevity and its ubiquity.

Open USD is targeting regulated institutional flows: banks, fintechs, major payment platforms, technology companies and international merchants. That makes Circle the most directly exposed, because USDC already occupies that terrain of the 'clean', regulated, Western, institutional stablecoin.

Tether is playing a different game. It remains dominant where users primarily want a liquid digital dollar, available quickly, without necessarily going through traditional financial rails. In the near term, OUSD is therefore more of a threat to USDC than to USDT.

The stablecoin war becomes a standards war

The most important question, ultimately, may not be whether Open USD will replace Circle or surpass Tether. The real shift is elsewhere: the announcement shows that stablecoins are moving up the stack.

At first, they were mainly tools for crypto trading. Then they became digital USD used to move money quickly. Now they are becoming strategic financial infrastructure.

Banks want a seat. Fintechs want a share of the revenue. Card networks want to remain at the center of payments. Asset managers want to manage the reserves. Crypto platforms want to keep their distribution role. And the legacy issuers want to defend their take.

Open USD is arriving at exactly that moment: when the stablecoin stops being a simple crypto product and becomes market infrastructure.