A new wind of economic interventionism is blowing through the US economy. While economic liberalism is seen as the cornerstone of US policy, Donald Trump is redrawing its contours.

For decades, economists have debated the merits of a "free economy" versus more centralized planning. Economics is a soft science, so the results of these theories vary depending on geographical and historical contexts.

However, in the United States, individual and economic freedom is a fundamental ideological pillar, which the country even exported to other economies in the 20th century. This vision is particularly championed by the Republican Party, which is notoriously pro-business. Ronald Reagan summed up this mindset with a touch of humor when he said that the most terrifying phrase in the English language is: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

Trump goes against Republican dogma

Donald Trump contrasts with this Republican ideology. They have long claimed that government intervention only leads to a reduction in efficiency and productivity. Donald Trump's use of political power is clearly a form of economic interventionism.

This is evidenced by the agreement with AMD and Nvidia, which deprives them of 15% of their revenue from chip sales in China, and the desire to take a stake in Intel. These are all gestures that reflect a desire to control strategic sectors.

The CEO of America?

This dynamic in the tech sector is worrying investors. It suggests that political interests could take precedence over economic logic. Donald Trump is venturing into territory that market economies have always avoided. The Pentagon's subsidies to MP Materials, a rare earth mining company, to secure its supply is a good example. Many observers are talking about a shift from a market economy to state capitalism, reminiscent of the Chinese government's relationship with its economy.

Since World War II, US government intervention in corporate capital has been exceptional. We remember the emergency loans to save certain large employers from bankruptcy or certain banks during the subprime crisis - although not direct equity investments in private companies.

A variable economic policy

State intervention in the economy is not problematic in itself. However, it must be based on clear and fair criteria. Without this, it risks favoring certain players at the expense of others. The purpose of economic policy is to provide a framework that benefits all companies, not just a privileged few.

The White House seems to prefer a case-by-case approach. The 24-karat gold "Made in the USA" plaque presented by Tim Cook, followed shortly after by Apple's announcement of a $100bn investment in the US, is a good example. Another example is the veto right negotiated by the government on the board of directors of US Steel during its takeover.

We even learn that the Trump administration is keeping a scorecard of companies, ranked according to their support for the tax law (or One Big Beautiful Act). Groups such as DoorDash and Uber are said to have earned points after publicly welcoming the tax reform.

Without going so far as to talk about political blackmail, as some commentators have done, this strategy suggests that loyalty to those in power could translate into concrete economic benefits.

The Financial Times warns against the market distortions generated by this method. The US economy has been built on the predictability of its institutional framework. By weakening these benchmarks, Donald Trump is creating lasting political uncertainty that blurs the rules of the game for businesses and investors.

A climate of unpredictability

Companies now operate in an environment marked by political arbitrariness. However, markets need visibility to thrive. The Financial Times invokes an illuminating metaphor from economist Mancur Olson: that of the stationary bandit versus the roaming bandit. The former, settled in a territory, levies a moderate tax to ensure the continuity of trade and his own activity. The latter, a nomad, plunders without restraint, which discourages all trade.

Predictability, even in predation, is preferable to arbitrary chaos.

Economic liberalism is not dead under Donald Trump; some sectors, such as crypto-assets, are experiencing significant deregulation. But industrial policy is now at the heart of Washington's economic project, and initiatives are more in line with Bernie Sanders than Milton Friedman.





