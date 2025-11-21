The public tender offer for Tarkett will reopen on November 24.

The AMF states that Crédit Agricole CIB, Portzamparc BNP Paribas, Société Générale, and Rothschild & Co Martin Maurel have informed it that the public buyout offer (OPR) for Tarkett shares will be reopened from November 24 to December 5 inclusive.



This announcement follows the Paris Court of Appeal's rejection of the appeal filed on June 16 against the decision to approve this public buyout offer initiated by Tarkett Participation for the shares of the flooring and sports surface group.



The initiator irrevocably undertakes to acquire, at a unit price of €17, all 1,891,787 Tarkett shares that it does not directly or indirectly hold, representing 2.89% of the capital and 1.54% of the voting rights of this company.