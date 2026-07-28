Millions of investors buy the MSCI World so they no longer have to pick stocks. The publicly traded company that defines this "world" charges a toll for that peace of mind. Its business model is exceptional and its Index margin is nearing 78%, yet the stock remains expensive and the balance sheet is far more aggressive than the image of a quiet compounder suggests.

Published on 07/28/2026 at 11:28 am EDT - Modified on 07/28/2026 at 11:31 am EDT

On July 21, the toll collector lost 10%

MSCI shares fell 10.1% in a single session on July 21. The company had just reported quarterly revenue above expectations, up 12.2%, while growth in its most profitable business reached 17.5%. The selloff was less about the toll’s existence than about the price already paid to own it and the unexpected rise in costs.

The subject here is MSCI Inc., rather than the MSCI World index itself. The publicly traded U.S. company designs the methodologies, processes the data, calculates the indexes and licenses funds to use them. In practical terms, MSCI manages very little of the money that carries its name. It charges for the rulebook around which that money is organized.

That distinction turns what looks like a technical discussion about fees into a market story. As index investing attracts ever more capital, the company that supplies the standard enjoys software-like economics, meaningful exposure to financial markets and a valuation that leaves little room for error.

The rush into indexes built its own toll road

Index investing took off because it answered a simple frustration: many investors no longer want to pay high fees for stock selection that fails to deliver better results. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices’ SPIVA scorecard, 89.93% of U.S. large-cap funds underperformed the S&P 500 over the ten years through the end of 2025. The recent concentration of returns in a handful of mega-cap stocks has made stock picking even less forgiving: in 2025, the largest technology stocks alone accounted for 53% of the S&P 500’s return. Missing that handful of winners was enough to fall behind.

The result is measured in trillions. Assets invested in ETFs worldwide reached $21.91 trillion at the end of April 2026, according to ETFGI (that’s nearly 70% of U.S. GDP). Not every ETF is passive, but the wave remains driven largely by index products that are easy to understand, easy to distribute and steadily cheaper.

BlackRock, which operates the iShares ETF franchise, oversaw $15.3 trillion at the end of June 2026. MSCI sits one level higher in the chain. More than $21 trillion in assets are benchmarked to its indexes, while equity ETFs linked to MSCI benchmarks alone held $2.818 trillion at the end of the second quarter.

Of €200 in fees, about €23 goes to the index

A €100,000 investment held for one year in the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF would theoretically generate €200 in ongoing charges at its 0.20% total expense ratio. A small portion of that bill can be linked to the license paid to the index provider.

MSCI does not disclose the negotiated rate for this specific fund. It does, however, report an average period-end run rate of 2.28 basis points across equity ETFs linked to its indexes. Applied to €100,000, that rate produces €22.80. The arithmetic is exact and the order of magnitude is plausible, but the amount is not an observable invoice in the fund’s accounts.

Infographic 1 - Of €200 in annual fees, about €23 goes to MSCI

Sources: MSCI and iShares. Estimate based on MSCI’s average rate, not the fund’s specific contract.

That €23 represents a little more than 11% of the total fee pool. The remaining €177.20 does not become pure profit for BlackRock. It helps cover product design, portfolio rebalancing and the many other costs involved in running and distributing the fund.

Value is therefore not divided in proportion to the work investors can see. BlackRock runs the machine and supports a vast operating infrastructure. MSCI receives a smaller slice, but it is attached to intellectual property that has already been built and can be reused at enormous scale.

BlackRock runs the machine. MSCI owns the standard

Infographic 2 - The value chain of an MSCI World ETF

Simplified diagram. The exact compensation of each intermediary is generally not disclosed fund by fund.

MSCI is hardly sitting idle. The company sets eligibility and weighting rules, collects data, calculates indexes, handles reconstitutions and bears risks tied to errors, cybersecurity, litigation and reputation. A flawed methodology or bad data point can move billions of dollars.

The marginal economics are still extraordinary. Adding $100 billion to an ETF requires the asset manager to keep operating the fund. MSCI can apply the same rules, databases and systems to a larger pool of assets without increasing costs in the same proportion.

MSCI does not have a monopoly on this advantage. S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, Nasdaq, Bloomberg and Solactive also offer benchmarks. Its moat does not come from the impossibility of building a global index. It comes from everything that has accumulated around its benchmarks: prospectuses, mandates, performance histories, risk systems, compliance tools, derivatives and commercial habits.

Changing an index can require revisions to fund documents, internal systems, the portfolio itself and client communications. The Index division posted a 97.5% retention rate in the second quarter. MSCI charges for more than a calculation… It charges for a convention that has become expensive to leave.

The toll road works beautifully

Chart 1 - Index contributes a disproportionate share of profit

Index overwhelmingly dominates MSCI’s business model. In 2025, the segment generated $1.79 billion in revenue and $1.37 billion in EBITDA, accounting for around 57% of segment revenue but nearly 72% of segment EBITDA.

The other businesses lag well behind. Analytics posted more modest growth, with $714 million in revenue and $343 million in EBITDA, while its margin edged lower. Sustainability and Climate and Private Assets continued to grow, but their contribution remains limited compared with the scale and profitability of Index.

Growth that is hard to uproot

In Q2, MSCI “settled” for 12.2% revenue growth. Not long ago, that kind of number would have earned applause. Today, it barely makes markets blink. There is no triple-digit growth here and no promise of intergalactic conquest. Yet the increase rests on recurring subscriptions up 9%, a 95.3% retention rate and a standard against which more than $21 trillion is benchmarked. Not as hot as Nvidia’s +85% or Nebius’s +684%, perhaps… But buch harder to uproot.

That growth is cultivated on unusually solid ground, although it is not entirely defensive. Asset-based fees totaled $233.1 million in the Index segment in Q2, up 26.6%. When markets rise and inflows accelerate, MSCI collects more without having to win a new client for every additional dollar.

The mechanism also works in reverse. A prolonged market decline reduces the assets on which those fees are charged. The best description of the model is therefore recurring growth with an option on rising markets, rather than a perfectly acyclical business.

Chart 2 - Assets in ETFs linked to MSCI indexes have nearly doubled since 2024

Source: MSCI. Period-end assets in equity ETFs linked to MSCI indexes, including a small share of ETNs.

The other constraint appears in the unit price. The average implied fee rate onbasis points of 2025basis points discounts, product mix and competition are compressing the toll. The franchise remains highly attractive as long as asset growth offsets the erosion in basis points.

Chart 3 - More assets, fewer basis points

Source: MSCI. Average across all equity ETFs linked to MSCI indexes, not the rate charged to any specific fund.

The man in charge since the Morgan Stanley days

Henry A. Fernandez has led MSCI since 1998, when the business still sat inside Morgan Stanley. He oversaw its expansion, its 2007 IPO and separation, and its transformation from an index provider into a public company worth roughly $42 billion. Nearly twenty-eight years in the same job is an anomaly among large U.S. companies. The average S&P 500 CEO tenure was 7.6 years in 2025.

That longevity helps explain MSCI’s strategic consistency. Fernandez lived through the explosion of passive investing, built the data and analytics businesses, expanded the ESG franchise and then accelerated into private assets. Few people know the standard, the clients and the balance of power better.

A quick anecdote: on May 15, 2026, he bought 4,000 MSCI shares in the open market for about $2.25 million at an average price near $562.40. Two months later, after briefly nearing $645, the stock erased its entire gain in a single session, falling 10.14% to close at $561.74 on the day results were released, just $0.66 below the $562.40 average price Fernandez had paid on May 15.

There is a flip side to this admirable longevity… Fernandez is both chairman and chief executive, and part of the company’s strategic identity has been built around him. A poorly managed succession, more aggressive capital allocation or an inability to renew the growth engine outside Index would create risks that are less visible than quarterly swings in ETF assets.

Where do you classify the company that classifies everyone else?

The detail is almost comic. MSCI helped create the GICS taxonomy with S&P Dow Jones Indices, and that same system places MSCI in the financial sector, under the “Financial Exchanges & Data” sub-industry.

The category makes legal and market sense, but it can distort the economics of the business. MSCI does not take deposits, hold a large loan book or depend on a net interest margin like a bank. Its core products are intellectual property, data, licenses and subscription-based financial software.

Its economic peers are therefore closer to S&P Global, Moody’s, London Stock Exchange Group, Intercontinental Exchange and Nasdaq than to traditional banks. The extraordinary margins are not those of finance in the banking sense, but of a data standard that has become infrastructure.

Why the stock fell despite strong results

The first and obvious answer is costs. MSCI raised its 2026 operating expense outlook to between $1.535 billion and $1.575 billion, from between $1.49 billion and $1.53 billion. The updated range incorporates recent acquisitions, higher variable compensation and additional investment enabled by strong commercial momentum. The company also lifted its interest expense forecast to between $282 million and $286 million.

Spending more to support growth is not inherently bad. The problem was the combination. MSCI was valued almost as a perfect company even as Index accounted for a growing share of profit and two segments were seeing margins contract. An expensive stock can report good numbers and still fall when the marginal quality of growth disappoints. At that valuation, investors were a tough crowd.

The 47.8% increase in other net expense in the second quarter, driven mainly by interest costs, also showed that operating profit growth does not flow through fully to net income. The market was reminded that the owner of the toll road had used leverage and was still investing around its best franchise.

Why the stock seems stuck

Because MSCI was absurdly expensive in 2021. At the end of that year, the stock traded at roughly 70 times earnings. Today it is valued at about 31 times trailing earnings and 28 times expected 2026 earnings. Profit has grown, but the market has almost halved the price it is willing to pay for each dollar of earnings, which looks almost tame by current standards.

Chart 4 - Earnings have spent years catching up with the 2021 valuation

Source: Marketscreener. The 2026-2028 P/E multiples are based on consensus estimates.

The company kept improving, but the stock went nowhere because earnings had to catch up with a valuation that had moved several years ahead of the fundamentals. The takeaway is timeless: an excellent company bought at too high a price can deliver a mediocre return while its fundamentals continue to improve. The lesson is especially relevant now, with valuations in some corners of the market seemingly defying gravity.

Buybacks also accelerate earnings per share. In Q2, net income rose 12.6%, versus 18.5% growth in adjusted EPS. That gap matters. The business is growing, but the 18.5% figure also benefited from a 5.9% year-over-year reduction in the diluted average share count.

A cash machine with an aggressive balance sheet

The balance sheet is where the image of tranquility breaks down. MSCI carried $6.4 billion of gross debt at the end of June and just $356.4 million of cash. Debt stood at 3.1 times adjusted EBITDA, within management’s stated target range of 3 to 3.5 times. That is still a very heavy debt load.

Chart 5 - Strong cash generation, but an intentionally stretched balance sheet

How can a company generate so much free cash flow and still carry so much debt? Because it chooses to. The $6.4 billion debt figure is a stock accumulated over time. Expected 2026 free cash flow of between $1.485 billion and $1.545 billion is an annual flow. A recurring, capital-light and highly profitable business can generate substantial cash while choosing to keep leverage elevated.

The debt therefore does not point to an immediate cliff. High retention, subscriptions, margins and low capital intensity give MSCI a debt-service capacity that many cyclical companies would not have. But management’s willingness to keep leverage high narrows the margin for error. Interest costs already weighed more heavily in the second quarter, and a prolonged market decline would hit both asset-based fees and financial flexibility.

The company also uses that cash to reward shareholders generously. In the second quarter, it repurchased $145 million of stock at an average price of $557.34 and paid $149.2 million in dividends. Its accounting deficit in shareholders’ equity tells the same story: capital does not stay home for long.

Buybacks do increase the economic stake of the remaining shareholders. At this price, however, they do not look like obvious value creation. Repurchasing shares at roughly 28 times expected earnings assumes their intrinsic value remains well above the market price. Each dollar spent at that multiple buys an implied earnings yield of only about 3.6%. With the balance sheet already stretched, the program also uses financial capacity that could instead reduce debt, fund investment or help the company ride through a slowdown.

At eight times earnings, the math would look very different. MSCI is buying back its own quality at a still-demanding price.

BlackRock: client, partner and counterweight

The toll is not collected in a vacuum. BlackRock accounted for 10.8% of MSCI’s consolidated revenue in 2025 and 18.7% of Index revenue. Most of that revenue came from products using MSCI indexes. The concentration confirms the strength of the franchise, but it also gives the world’s largest asset manager meaningful bargaining power.

The contracts remain largely confidential. An amendment filed with the SEC includes specific provisions for the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF without disclosing the pricing formulas. The widely cited €22.80 figure should therefore never be presented as the exact rate BlackRock pays. It illustrates the average economics, not the fund’s invoice.

The decline in the average implied rate from 2.43 to 2.28 basis points shows that pricing power is not absolute. MSCI owns the benchmark, but BlackRock brings the assets, the distribution and nearly one-fifth of annual Index revenue. The toll exists, but the largest convoys negotiate their passage.

The risks that justify some discount to the dream

Analytical assessment based on the company’s results, 2025 annual report and underlying business model.

So, is it a good deal?

Verdict? MSCI is probably a better business than it is a bargain. The July 21 decline improved the risk-reward profile, but the share price still assumes several years of robust growth, high margins and sound execution outside Index.

The upside case rests on passive investing continuing to gain share, custom indexes expanding, rising markets supporting asset-based fees and the Analytics, Sustainability and Private Assets businesses improving their economics. Lower leverage or more opportunistic buybacks would also make the thesis more comfortable.

The downside case does not require a disaster. Sustained growth below 10%, further fee compression, weaker margins outside Index or higher leverage would be enough to make the valuation far less forgiving. At nearly 28 times expected earnings, the market does not demand intergalactic growth… But it does expect the toll road to remain almost flawless.

So, buy an MSCI World ETF to sleep soundly, or buy MSCI Inc. to profit from everyone else who wants to sleep soundly? The first diversifies risk. The second owns the toll road. At more than 30 times trailing earnings and with $6.4 billion of debt, investors simply need to make sure they are not paying too much for the right to collect from everyone else.

Sources:

MSCI (Q2 2026 results, investor presentation and 2025 Annual Report), SEC, GICS, S&P, ETFGI, BlackRock (Q2 2026 results), Reuters