The rebound is gaining traction in Europe with Wall Street on the sidelines

Europe's main stock markets are expected to edge higher on Friday morning, extending Thursday's rebound driven by a reassessment of expectations for US rate hikes after weaker-than-expected economic data. Trading could nonetheless prove subdued with Wall Street investors absent, as US markets are closed for Independence Day, the American national holiday.

Based on the first available indications, Paris' CAC 40 is expected to rise 0.2% at the open, a day after a sharp 1.6% jump. Frankfurt's DAX could add 0.6%, while the Euro STOXX 50 is seen up about 0.4%.



US equity markets will remain closed on Friday for celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, a day after a mixed session in which the Dow Jones (+1.1%) set fresh records, while the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.



The latest US jobs report showed yesterday that hiring is slowing, easing the risk of an immediate tightening in Federal Reserve monetary policy despite the current flare-up in inflation pressures.



According to the CME's FedWatch tool, the probability of a rate increase as early as late July has fallen from nearly 30% last week to about 18% today.



The end of the AI euphoria



After its surge in recent months, powered by the rise of AI, the US technology sector nonetheless looks to be searching for fresh momentum, as more investors begin to question the stretched valuation levels that now define the sector.



'I believe the next market phase should diverge meaningfully from the broad-based upswing seen in recent months,' said Rania Gule, an analyst at XS.com.



'Gains going forward look increasingly selective, with capital likely to flow more toward companies that can turn their AI spending into durable profits, rather than those that simply promise future technological breakthroughs,' the market professional said.



In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up 1.2% on Friday morning, unfazed by the questions hanging over tech, while still well below the records set at the end of June.



In China, the CSI 300 rose 0.8%.



Europe steady in the face of tech's pullback



In Europe, stock markets are expected to remain relatively insulated from the renewed volatility hitting artificial intelligence (AI) names, a resilience explained by the Old Continent's limited exposure to technology stocks, but also by an apparent desire to rotate toward cyclical shares.



In recent sessions, capital flows have largely swung back toward names highly leveraged to a growth recovery, such as Danone, EssilorLuxottica, Air Liquide, Airbus and adidas, which are seeing renewed and sustained buying interest.



Hopes for a gradual stabilization in the European economy, against a backdrop of easing energy prices, are indeed improving the outlook for the sectors most sensitive to the cycle.



For the week so far, the CAC is currently heading for a gain of more than 1%, while the DAX and the Euro STOXX 50, both trading at all-time highs, are posting weekly gains of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively.



Caution ahead of the PMIs



Investors could nonetheless stay cautious ahead of the release later this morning of the final European PMI readings for services activity, the day's main economic event.



In currency markets, the greenback remains on the defensive after yesterday's weak employment data. The euro is taking advantage to move back above the technical 1.40 threshold, trading around 1.1455 against the dollar.



US bond yields, supported until now by the prospect of higher rates in the United States by the end of next year, are little changed, with the 10-year Treasury yield steady in the 4.4850% area this morning.



Oil is ticking slightly higher, but remains stuck around levels seen before the start of the conflict with Iran, weighed by the normalization of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and signs of progress in indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which are helping to ease supply concerns.



Brent is up 0.9% and is approaching $72.5 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.8% at $69.2 a barrel.