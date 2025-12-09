In 2026 Alphabet, Google's parent company, plans to launch its first generation of smart glasses integrating Gemini AI, according to Bloomberg. The project marks its return to the burgeoning augmented reality and connected devices market.

This news is weighing on EssilorLuxottica shares in stockmarket today, with its share price down 4.5% to €290 in morning trading on December 9. The Franco-Italian group, via its Ray-Ban brand, currently has no rival in this segment thanks to its long-standing partnership with Meta.

At Google, two models are being developed: one with a display, the other focused on audio. In particular, Alphabet is collaborating with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.

In a blog post, the group provided a few more details.

The first pair of glasses - without a screen - relies on voice and visual interaction with Gemini thanks to integrated microphones, speakers and a camera. It allows wearers to ask AI questions about surroundings, in addition to taking photos, or getting assistance without having to get out your phone.

The second, more ambitious model, includes a screen directly in the lenses to display real-time useful information, such as translated subtitles or navigation. These glasses, developed with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, are aimed at everyday use, and have a lightweight, elegant design.

Competition is heating up in the space of connected glasses blending AI and augmented reality. With this Android XR-powered initiative, Google is taking a more structured approach, ten years after the Google Glass flop.