This news is weighing on EssilorLuxottica shares in stockmarket today, with its share price down 4.5% to €290 in morning trading on December 9. The Franco-Italian group, via its Ray-Ban brand, currently has no rival in this segment thanks to its long-standing partnership with Meta.
At Google, two models are being developed: one with a display, the other focused on audio. In particular, Alphabet is collaborating with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.
In a blog post, the group provided a few more details.
The first pair of glasses - without a screen - relies on voice and visual interaction with Gemini thanks to integrated microphones, speakers and a camera. It allows wearers to ask AI questions about surroundings, in addition to taking photos, or getting assistance without having to get out your phone.
The second, more ambitious model, includes a screen directly in the lenses to display real-time useful information, such as translated subtitles or navigation. These glasses, developed with Samsung, Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, are aimed at everyday use, and have a lightweight, elegant design.
Competition is heating up in the space of connected glasses blending AI and augmented reality. With this Android XR-powered initiative, Google is taking a more structured approach, ten years after the Google Glass flop.