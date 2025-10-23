During the Covid pandemic in 2020, everyone was wondering about how the economic recovery would pan out. The concept that stuck was that of a K-shaped recovery: some sectors rebounding strongly, while others continued to decline. Today, the AI boom is giving new life to this idea.

Despite all the fears this year, particularly regarding tariffs, the US economy remains resilient. This resilience is largely due to investments in AI. Because yes, the tens of billions of dollars in Capex announced each week are not just a catalyst for the stock markets. They are becoming an essential component of GDP. It is therefore now a macro issue.

Real investment

In H1 2025, GDP growth was 1.6%. This growth was driven by AI-related investments, which contributed 1.4 percentage points to growth in the first quarter and 1.5 points in the second quarter, according to Bank of America estimates.

Contribution of AI-related investments to growth. Source: Bank of America

In short, excluding AI investments, GDP growth was almost zero in the first half of the year. This is confirmed by calculations by Harvard economist Jason Furman. In a post on X at the end of September, he estimates that without these capital expenditures, growth would have been only 0.1% in the first six months of the year, on an annualized basis.

So there are a few sectors being driven by the AI boom, while the rest of the economy is stagnating. This observation is confirmed by data on investment spending.

Investment spending by category. Only the AI-related portion is growing strongly, while the rest is declining. Source: Apollo Global Management

In terms of consumption, there is also a real divergence between the wealthiest households, which have been driving consumption for several years, while the rest of the population has been hit harder by inflation.

Today, the richest 10% account for about half of consumption in the United States. And the momentum still seems to be on their side. According to Bank of America credit card data, it is the highest-income households that are seeing the strongest growth in consumption.

Credit card spending by income level. Source: Bank of America Institute

While on the surface the US economy appears to be resisting well, it is in fact an economy where AI drives investment and consumption depends mainly on the wealthiest segment of the population.

And both are linked. The AI boom is causing stock markets to soar. This surge is reflected in an increase in the value of household wealth, particularly for the wealthiest households, which are those with the most stocks. And when your wealth increases, you are encouraged to spend more. This is the wealth effect.

It's a virtuous circle, in a way. However, we can also see the risk that this entails: a correction in the stockmarkets could then weigh on household consumption and trigger a vicious circle.

For now, everything is fine: stock indices are rising as tech companies announce more and more capital expenditures. But how long can this last? The earnings season will be the next test. Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon, the four main investors in AI, will all be reporting next week.