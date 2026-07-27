No company had ever generated over $100bn in net income in a single quarter.

This is a number that jolted our newsroom awake at the start of the week: S&P 500 companies' EPS are expected to rise 37.9% in Q2.

This estimate, updated by FactSet every Friday, combines reported results and analysts' forecasts for companies that have not yet released their numbers.

A week ago, FactSet was projecting just 25.9% earnings growth, although in the meantime, Alphabet stepped onto the stage.

Putting money to work

Between April and June, Alphabet generated $120bn in revenue and... $112bn in net income. In Q1 2025, the company posted just $28bn in profit, a 300% y-o-y increase.

It becomes easier to see how, in the space of a week, you get to 37.9% earnings growth.

Although, how does Alphabet lift profits by 400% in a year? And that while we spend all day worrying about the tens of billions of dollars being invested by hyperscalers.

After Q1 results, our colleagues at Alphaville highlighted that Alphabet's strong results were artificially boosted by the company's stakes in SpaceX and Anthropic.

In the first three months of the year, Alphabet racked up $63bn in profit (up 81% y-o-y), with over half ($38bn) coming from "other income and expenses."

Looking back at the results published last week, the $112bn in net income this time is boosted by $98bn in other income. So 88% of net income comes from one-off items.

Source: Alphabet

The company also notes that "other income and expenses (OI&E) of $98.0bn for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 included net gains on equity securities of $99.0bn, primarily related to unrealized gains on our portfolio of equity securities tied to SpaceX and a private company".

To better gauge how Google's underlying business is evolving, it is more useful to look at operating income. That rose from $31.2bn in Q1 2025 to $40.8bn in Q2 2026, up 31%.

On the road to 40%

At this stage, under a third of S&P 500 companies have reported. This week, another third is set to report.

The week will be punctuated by earnings from the tech giants: Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

As an earnings season progresses, estimates tend to be raised. In fact, about 80% of companies beat the consensus each quarter.

At the end of March, the FactSet consensus was calling for 13.2% earnings growth in Q1. That figure climbed to 28.6% by the end of reporting season. The 40% mark therefore looks entirely within reach for Q2.