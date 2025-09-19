SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has said that he is in favor of considering abandoning quarterly financial reports for listed companies. In his opinion, investors and banks could play a central role in defining a new publication schedule, based on the needs of shareholders and the situation of companies. His comments come after Donald Trump revived the idea of ending this system earlier this week.

Atkins stressed that the frequency of financial reporting should be tailored to each company's business. He added that banks would also have a say, particularly for companies that are in debt or involved in securities issues. A reform along these lines would mark a significant transformation in the governance of American companies, but no deadline has yet been set.

The SEC chairman said that a reform proposal would be a relevant first step before evaluating and adopting any measures. Donald Trump, who had already championed this idea in 2018 during his first term in office, reiterated his support in a message on his social media platform on Monday.





