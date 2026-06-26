The Nasdaq's attempt at a rebound already looks shaky, as investors grow more impatient with the gap between massive AI spending and actual profits. Micron's strong forecast briefly lifted the mood, but renewed pressure on chip stocks, Apple's price increases, and doubts around OpenAI's IPO plans have revived concerns that the AI trade may be running ahead of reality. At the same time, fresh tension around Iran is adding another layer of risk, even as falling oil prices suggest markets are still more focused on supply flows than geopolitical headlines.

The Nasdaq tried to bounce on Thursday. By Friday morning, that bounce already looked fragile. Tech stocks were back under pressure as investors grow more impatient over when the huge spending on AI will translate into real profits. Micron gave the market a reason to cheer after its strong quarterly forecast, and the stock surged more than 15% in the previous session. The relief did not last long. Micron was down in premarket trading, while Intel, AMD, Nvidia and Western Digital were also weaker.

This is the tension sitting under the whole AI trade. Investors have spent the year rewarding companies tied to the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Chips, servers, storage, energy and data centers have been treated as the picks and shovels of the next economic boom. That logic still makes sense. But the price of the shovel is rising, and at some point someone has to explain how much gold is actually being dug up.

Apple made that issue easier to see. The company fell more than 6% on Thursday after raising prices on some products because of higher memory and storage-chip costs. OpenAI added another layer of doubt. Reports that the company could delay its public listing until next year hurt sentiment across the technology sector. If it is hesitating before coming to market, especially while seeking a valuation that could reach $1 trillion, investors are going to wonder whether private-market enthusiasm and public-market discipline are still speaking the same language.

The reaction was not limited to the United States. Asian technology stocks were hit hard. South Korea's market suffered another violent selloff, with regulators halting trading for the second time this week as investors rushed out of memory-chip names. SK Hynix and Samsung fell sharply. In Japan, SoftBank, which is heavily exposed to OpenAI, dropped by more than 12%. European technology stocks also opened lower, with semiconductor names such as STMicroelectronics and ASML under pressure.

At the same time, Iran has returned as a source of market stress. An Iranian attack on a Singapore-flagged cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz reminded investors that the Persian Gulf remains a serious risk even after the reopening of the strait to commercial traffic. Normally, that kind of event would be expected to push oil prices higher. Instead, crude kept falling, with Brent dropping toward $73 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate sliding below $70, its lowest level since the start of the war sparked by the February 28 attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran.

That sounds strange, but the market's reasoning is fairly clear. Traders are focused less on the latest attack and more on the recovery of shipping flows through the Strait of Hormuz. As long as oil keeps moving, prices can fall even while the headlines remain ugly. Markets care most about supply, and supply currently looks less threatened than it did a few weeks ago.

The broader market is showing signs of rotation rather than panic. The S&P 500 ended flat in the previous session because losses in Big Tech were offset by gains in industrials, healthcare and materials. The Dow has been stronger, even reaching record highs as investors moved toward less fashionable parts of the market.

Trading volumes were expected to be heavy today because of changes to the Russell indexes, including reclassifications for large companies such as Microsoft and the fast-track addition of SpaceX to the Russell 1000 after its recent debut. SpaceX shares were weaker in early trading, adding to the uneven tone around high-profile growth names. In other corporate news, Synaptics rose after ON Semiconductor agreed to buy the company in an all-stock deal worth about $7 billion, while Onsemi dropped sharply.

The next tests will come from economic data. Investors were waiting for the final University of Michigan consumer-sentiment reading for June, along with figures on the goods trade deficit and wholesale inventories. Next week's jobs report will matter more. A strong labor market could keep the Fed cautious on inflation. A weaker one would raise new questions about the economy's resilience.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: consumer and business confidence in Italy, unemployment benefit claims in France. In the United States, retail inventories excluding autos, goods trade balance, and wholesale inventories, followed by the final Michigan consumer sentiment index. Speeches by Fed Williams and Fed Kashkari. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 101.022

: 101.022 Gold : $4,047

: $4,047 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $74.22 ( WTI ) $69.95

: $74.22 ( ) $69.95 United States 10 years : 4.39%

: 4.39% BITCOIN: 59,397

In corporate news:

ON Semiconductor is set to acquire Synaptics for $7 billion.

Microsoft is raising prices for its Xbox consoles worldwide starting in August.

OpenAI is reportedly considering postponing its initial public offering until next year, according to The New York Times.

The board of directors at JPMorgan wants Jamie Dimon to remain CEO for a few more years.

RTX has secured a $1.11 billion contract extension with the U.S. Navy.

American Express's stress tests confirm a capital buffer at the minimum regulatory threshold.

TechnipFMC has won a contract for Vår Energi's North Sea projects.

General Dynamics has won a $209.3 million contract with the U.S. Army for the Abrams program.

Robinhood completes a $2.2 billion convertible bond offering.

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