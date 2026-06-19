The simplified tender offer for Poulaillon shares begins Monday

The AMF said the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Poulaillon shares, filed on April 23 by Invest Securities on behalf of SAS Eugénie (owned by members of the Poulaillon family), will run from June 22 through July 3, inclusive.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 07:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities will acquire, on behalf of the bidder, the shares tendered to the offer at a unit price of €9. The bidder has irrevocably committed to acquire all 843,402 shares it does not own, representing 16.5% of the bakery and pastry group’s share capital.



A semi-centralized tender procedure will also be put in place by Euronext Paris and will be carried out at no additional cost to selling shareholders. Euronext Paris will publish, via a notice, the terms for completing the offer as well as its detailed timetable.