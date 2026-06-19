Invest Securities will acquire, on behalf of the bidder, the shares tendered to the offer at a unit price of €9. The bidder has irrevocably committed to acquire all 843,402 shares it does not own, representing 16.5% of the bakery and pastry group’s share capital.

A semi-centralized tender procedure will also be put in place by Euronext Paris and will be carried out at no additional cost to selling shareholders. Euronext Paris will publish, via a notice, the terms for completing the offer as well as its detailed timetable.