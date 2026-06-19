The simplified tender offer for Poulaillon shares begins Monday
The AMF said the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Poulaillon shares, filed on April 23 by Invest Securities on behalf of SAS Eugénie (owned by members of the Poulaillon family), will run from June 22 through July 3, inclusive.
Invest Securities will acquire, on behalf of the bidder, the shares tendered to the offer at a unit price of €9. The bidder has irrevocably committed to acquire all 843,402 shares it does not own, representing 16.5% of the bakery and pastry group’s share capital.
A semi-centralized tender procedure will also be put in place by Euronext Paris and will be carried out at no additional cost to selling shareholders. Euronext Paris will publish, via a notice, the terms for completing the offer as well as its detailed timetable.
Poulaillon specializes in the manufacture and marketing of fresh and deep-frozen bakery and pastry goods (breads, Viennese pastries, sandwiches, moricettes, mignardises, entremets, cakes, etc.). Besides, the company develops a catering activity. Furthermore, Poulaillon markets Velleminfroy's mineral water through its subsidiary SAS Eaux Minerales de Velleminfroy.
At the end of September 2025, products are distributed through a network of 65 stores (of which 55 company-owned and 10 franchised) located in France, and via hypermarkets, local retailers, the out-of-home dining, vending machines, etc.
France accounts for 98.9% of net sales.
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