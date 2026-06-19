The simplified tender offer for Vinpai shares opens Tuesday

The AMF said the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Vinpai shares, filed on May 4 by Invest Securities acting on behalf of Camlin Fine Sciences Limited, will be open from June 23 through July 6 inclusive.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/19/2026 at 08:39 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The bidder is irrevocably committed to acquire, at a unit price of €3.60, all 711,363 shares it does not own, representing 15.6% of the share capital and 18.57% of the voting rights of the specialist in functional ingredients made from algae and plant-based raw materials.



It is reiterated that the bidder does not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for the shares at the end of the OPAS, even if the required conditions are met.