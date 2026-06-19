The bidder is irrevocably committed to acquire, at a unit price of €3.60, all 711,363 shares it does not own, representing 15.6% of the share capital and 18.57% of the voting rights of the specialist in functional ingredients made from algae and plant-based raw materials.
It is reiterated that the bidder does not intend to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure for the shares at the end of the OPAS, even if the required conditions are met.
The simplified tender offer for Vinpai shares opens Tuesday
The AMF said the simplified public tender offer (OPAS) for Vinpai shares, filed on May 4 by Invest Securities acting on behalf of Camlin Fine Sciences Limited, will be open from June 23 through July 6 inclusive.
Published on 06/19/2026 at 08:39 am EDT
- Translated by Marketscreener
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