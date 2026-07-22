In 2026, it seems that delivering a flawless quarter no longer shields you from a shakeout. Examples are piling up across the semiconductor sector, even more so as investors grow impatient with colossal spending.

In recent months, every time a hyperscaler is about to report earnings, the MarketScreener open office turns into a betting parlor. Will Nvidia beat the consensus, yes or no, and if so, by how much? Then comes the fateful question for those with positions on, what will this report do to the stock?

At the end of the day, the more quarters roll by, the more the game loses its flavor. The tech giants almost systematically beat the consensus and continue to post record results. However, something has changed. Historically, beating expectations meant that your share price would rise or even rocket. Logical, you might say? Doing better than expected is a positive signal. However, it seems that logic has left Wall Street and gone who knows where. Yet at a time when the semiconductor sector is generating more profit than ever, the iShares Semiconductor ETF is down nearly 25% from its June 22 peak.





Let us rewind a bit, back when the AI euphoria was at its peak. Exceptional results were coming in waves, capital was flooding into the sector, and the ETF surged by nearly 200% in a year. However, enthusiasm never lasts long, much to the delight of our favorite short seller. Michael Burry, one of the first to anticipate the subprime crisis, took a liking to semiconductors and AI and did not stop predicting that a bubble was about to burst. For the record, his Substack is called Cassandra Unchained, Cassandra being the prophet of doom in Greek mythology, a naming choice I salute. The market seems to have decided to prove Burry right, at least for a while.

It is also true that this is not entirely the fault of companies that delivered more than positive results. But the market seems to have agreed on a broad impersonation of Grouchy Smurf. A quick overview is in order.



In Q1 2026, Broadcom beat revenue and net income expectations, result: -6% (guidance deemed merely in line). ASML beat its revenue forecast at $9.9bn and raised its targets, same story for the stock. Even more recently, TSMC reported its Q2 results: a record quarter with $40.2bn, up 33% y-o-y, and EPS of $4.31 versus $3.87 expected. The stock fell about 6% on the news. Why? The group raised its 2026 capex budget, fueling fears about infrastructure costs and long-term profitability.



To be fair, valuations have reached stratospheric levels, and a correction is not entirely surprising. Either way, the season of second-quarter earnings looks set to be difficult for these companies. Tonight we are waiting for results from Alphabet and Texas Instruments, followed by Intel on Thursday. The most interesting week will be the last week of July with Microsoft, Meta, SK Hynix, Lam Research, Samsung and Apple.



So see you in two weeks to find out whether the market has decided to change its mind or whether our dear hyperscalers are starting to show signs of weakness. Whatever the outcome, the bets will not fail to make their return to MarketScreener offices.