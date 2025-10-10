Long confined to the role of referee, the US government is once again becoming a player. By acquiring stakes in several companies in recent weeks, Washington is breaking with the ideology of liberal orthodoxy. This deliberate shift, inspired by the imperatives of economic sovereignty, is not frightening the markets-quite the contrary.

Can we already talk about an ideological shift? The United States, the cradle of market capitalism and champion of laissez-faire, has, in a matter of weeks, acquired stakes in several companies deemed strategic. The most symbolic acquisition was that of Intel (10%). The federal government is also seeking to regain control of supply chains. This involves investing in metals to counter China's dominance. The Pentagon has already acquired a 15% stake in MP Materials, a rare earth producer, 5% in Lithium Americas, which is developing a major lithium deposit in Nevada, and 10% in Trilogy Metals, which is active in polymetallic resource mining in Alaska. Discussions are underway to acquire stakes in USA Rare Earth and Critical Metals. In the steel sector, the US government has reached an agreement with Nippon Steel to acquire US Steel. In exchange for its approval, Washington has imposed a veto right on the Japanese group over US decisions, $11bn in local investment, and oversight of operations.

A historically hands-off state

This return of the state as a shareholder is a clear break with American economic history. Since World War II, Washington has always refrained from directly intervening in the capital of private companies. Even during major crises, such as the bankruptcy of Chrysler in the 1980s or the financial crisis of 2008, federal support took the form of loans, guarantees, or temporary buyouts. The government tended to withdraw quickly once stability was restored.

This stance reflected the United States' commitment to economic liberalism. The doctrine was consolidated during the Reagan era, which espoused a strict separation between public power and private initiative. The state could regulate, encourage, and protect, but not direct. Federal incursions into corporate capital are few and far between. There was the temporary nationalization of General Motors and AIG in 2009, but even then, these were mainly emergency measures intended to preserve large national companies.

The world has changed, and so has the doctrine

Today, the geopolitical context has changed profoundly. China and emerging countries dominate rare earths and precious metals. War is also being waged in technology, as evidenced by export restrictions.

Donald Trump had already initiated the shift with measures such as the Chips Act, designed to repatriate semiconductor production to the United States, and the Defense Production Act, which allows the government to temporarily direct private industry toward strategic sectors in the event of a national emergency.

How are the markets reacting?

The acquisitions have indeed been very hailed by investors: Lithium Americas has soared 65%, Trilogy Metals more than 250%, and Intel has doubled since August. This sends a signal of confidence, a form of assurance, since, in a way, the state is not stepping in to control, but rather to guarantee.

Of course, the state as a shareholder is not without impact on the structure of the companies concerned. They now have a political shareholder, potentially with veto rights or strategic requirements.

As a result, in the near term, this presence reassures the markets. However, in the long term, it could alter the traditional hierarchy between the interests of private shareholders and national priorities. So far, it has been difficult to assess the extent to which the Trump administration intends to influence corporate governance and corporate life. An overly directive public hand could deter private investors, as we are seeing in Europe.

The conclusions of this form of "hybrid capitalism" are therefore still difficult to assess. Will there be other equity investments? This is indeed likely. Many questions remain unanswered. However, one thing is certain: the federal government wants to be an integral part of America's industrial and technological destiny.