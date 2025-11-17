We have entered one of those somewhat peculiar phases in the stock market, during which investors are thrown off balance by the accumulation of contradictory signals. Really thrown off balance, I mean. Contradictory signals are commonplace in finance, and most of the time, the market weighs up the pros and cons, determines the forces at play, adds a little optimism and forms an opinion. Generally, it is positive. If we had to find a succinct formula, since that is the only thing we are capable of following in the 21st century, we could say that the rise is (often) structured, while the fall is (often) chaotic. It's human nature.

In recent weeks, with the start of questions about the validity of the craze for artificial intelligence, investors have gone through quite a range of emotions and are starting to feel a bit lost. That's why the indices have stalled a bit. Last week, everyone started wondering if the Nasdaq was going to correct. And then not so much. But at the same time, investors rushed into healthcare and energy, two rather defensive sectors. They also sold off cryptocurrencies left and right, causing bitcoin to lose £20,000 in less than two months, bringing its 2025 performance back to zero over the weekend. But they continued to buy Nvidia, while punishing Oracle and CoreWeave, two prominent players in the AI sector. Other examples? The S&P 500 index managed to post a positive weekly performance, helped by Big Pharma, while bets on further Fed rate cuts took a severe blow. The market does not have much data at its disposal, as the end of the US shutdown has not yet made up for the backlog in statistics publication, but US central bankers seem to have information. Their recent statements have dampened the enthusiasm of those in favour of rate cuts. So much so that the probability of monetary easing on 10 December has fallen from 94% a month ago to 62% a week ago, and then to 44% this morning. In short, there is no longer a majority on Wall Street in favour of a rate cut in three weeks' time. On Polymarket, the probability is 48% in favour of a rate cut and 52% in favour of the status quo. I would like to take this opportunity to digress. I have been asked several times why I sometimes quote Polymarket in my articles. For those who are unaware, it is what marketing refers to as a ‘predictive platform’, which sounds rather posh, promising and tech-compatible. In fact, it is nothing more than an online bookmaker site, but it is well designed, covers a wide range of topics and is often useful because the votes tend to correct the bias of forecasters, which is very prevalent in finance and political polling, for example. It is therefore sometimes a good tool to complement other data, even if silly bets alternate with serious topics. For example, bets are placed on both Supreme Court decisions and the number of tweets Elon Musk will make next week.

End of digression and back to the financial week. So there are many contradictory signals, especially regarding the US economy and therefore the Fed. And there is some confusion about the course of action to take, which could be clarified with the return of some statistics and the results of the Nvidia barometer and comments from its boss, AI guru Jensen Huang.

Donald Trump has made a 180° turn, finally supporting the congressional vote to make the Epstein files public.

The Financial Times has revealed that a White House security memo claims that Alibaba has provided the Chinese military with technological support against targets in the United States, which the Chinese group denies.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin wiped out its 2025 gains and is now in a bear market, having fallen more than 20% from its peak on 6 October.

The United States and Switzerland have concluded a preliminary trade agreement aimed at reducing customs duties on products exported by the Swiss Confederation.

US airlines will resume normal service today after being penalised by the shutdown's impact on air traffic controllers' activities.

Emmanuel Macron is receiving Volodymyr Zelensky at the Élysée Palace today.

On the macro agenda: the US Bureau of Labour Statistics confirmed on Friday the release of two delayed indicators: the monthly employment report on November 20 and September wages on November 21. Other outstanding data and new data will be announced as and when they become available, once the backlog has been cleared.

On the corporate agenda: everyone is waiting for Nvidia's results on Wednesday evening before really putting money back into the AI machine or, on the contrary, distancing themselves from it. Walmart and The Home Depot are also on the agenda. 92% of S&P 500 companies have already published their quarterly results, a slightly higher percentage than Stoxx Europe 600 companies.

The start of the week is mixed in Asia-Pacific, with Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong losing ground. Japan announced a contraction in its economy in the last quarter, in line with expectations. South Korea, on the other hand, is up 1.9% after local conglomerates announced massive investments in AI. India, Taiwan and Australia are showing moderate gains. Europe is expected to open mixed, but Wall Street futures are firmly in the green.

On today's agenda: industrial production in Germany; in the United States, the Empire Manufacturing index will be released. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.32

: US$1.32 Gold : US$4,070.6

: US$4,070.6 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$63.7

: US$63.7 United States 10 years : 4.11%

: 4.11% BITCOIN: US$95,517.5

George Osborne, former British Chancellor of the Exchequer, is among the candidates being considered by the board of directors of HSBC Holdings to succeed Mark Tucker.

Havas is reportedly eyeing WPP, according to The Sunday Times.

Saab has signed a €3.1 billion contract with Colombia for the Gripen E/F. The group has also secured a €549 million contract with Airbus Defence.

Porsche is facing a £300 million lawsuit from an American dealer.

Logitech has been the victim of a cyberattack.

UBS and Ant International are joining forces in blockchain payments.

Sandoz launches its first biosimilar for multiple sclerosis in the US.

Wizz Air is reducing its operations at London Gatwick Airport as part of a cost-cutting campaign.

FLSmidth announced CEO Mikko Keto will step down in the first half of 2026.

announced CEO Mikko Keto will step down in the first half of 2026. Nvidia's earnings forecast is expected to significantly influence the ongoing AI bull run, potentially driving further growth in the sector.

Fischer Medical Ventures has launched its innovative low-field time-of-flight MRI platform.

has launched its innovative low-field time-of-flight MRI platform. Northern Ocean's subsidiary completed the sale of the Deepsea Bollsta rig for $480 million.

MS&AD Insurance is set to acquire an 18% stake in U.S. investment firm Barings for $1.44 billion.

is set to acquire an 18% stake in U.S. investment firm Barings for $1.44 billion. Tokyo Gas divested its U.S. subsidiary TVL LLC to Grayrock Energy for $255 million.

