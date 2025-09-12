The final barrier of doubt over the prospect of US rate cuts from next week gave way yesterday. Inflation in the United States remains elevated, but in the eyes of investors it is now compatible with monetary easing. Wall Street indices are scaling fresh heights on the eve of the week's last session. These equity markets look invincible.

The US stock market is stringing together record after record, and European bourses are following in its wake. The S&P 500 has now gained 12% in 2025, while the Stoxx Europe 600 is up 9.4%. The rally in US equities has almost been enough to offset the damage suffered by popular S&P 500 ETFs bought by European savers. As we have often noted in these columns, the 13% slide in the dollar against the euro this year has carved into the performance of ETFs tracking US stocks, leaving the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF down 0.8% year-to-date. The exception, of course, are the currency-hedged ETFs – little favoured before 2025, given the dollar’s long period of relative stability.

After drifting sideways in recent weeks, or “consolidating” in market parlance, US indices appear to have regained momentum, chalking up six gains in seven sessions. The venerable Dow Jones even broke through the symbolic 46,000-point threshold at yesterday’s close. The Nasdaq 100, meanwhile, touched 24,000 points in intraday trading – another foray into uncharted territory. Hic sunt dracones – “here be dragons” – medieval cartographers once wrote to denote unexplored regions of the world. This year one could substitute: Hic sunt tauri – here be bulls, the bullish forces of Wall Street, as records tumble one after another.

The optimism gripping investors, spreading across sectors and company sizes alike, rests on the near-certainty that the Federal Reserve will resume its cycle of rate cuts next week. Lower rates mean cheaper, more plentiful money. They also mean higher inflation, but the Fed has pivoted: with the labour market weakening, preserving employment now takes precedence over curbing price growth. Yesterday, US statisticians reported that August inflation strengthened, but in line with expectations and without overshooting. That is as good as a green light for a quarter-point cut next week. The figures were, however, too firm to revive hopes of a deeper move. Not that markets mind – any elixir will do, so long as it intoxicates.

Global finance continues to cling to its favoured scenario: the American locomotive will keep pulling the world economy forward, overcoming all obstacles, regardless of the political turbulence emanating from the White House. The small stories fade when subsumed into the grand narrative. This underlying optimism was visible yet again during the most recent earnings season, stretching from mid-July to late August. In theory, financial results underpin equity valuations – the source of earnings per share, multiples and models. In practice, that foundation has grown remarkably elastic.

A strong quarter guarantees nothing. A weak one does not condemn either. Company results no longer describe the business so much as they refresh the collective belief in what it might become. In other words: never mind what you are – tell us what you could be. That is a convenient and efficient way to justify record valuations. And at present, it works splendidly.

Elsewhere, gold yesterday surpassed its inflation-adjusted record from 1980. Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup following his 2022 election defeat. In France, Euronext will replace Teleperformance in the CAC 40 index, which the exchange itself administers – proof, perhaps, that if you want something done properly, do it yourself. Later today, the University of Michigan will publish the final key US statistic of the week: consumer confidence, due at 16:00.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the week is ending on a bright note. Gains ranged from 0.3% in India to 1.5% in Hong Kong. Australia and Taiwan rose 0.7%, while South Korea and Taiwan advanced by more than 1%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed up around 1.1%. Europe is expected to open modestly higher.

Today's Economic Highlights:

On today's agenda: industrial production in Germany; the harmonized CPI of the European Union and the CPI in Germany; the monthly GDP in the United Kingdom; the harmonized CPI of the European Union in France; in the United States, the University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : US$1.36

: US$1.36 Gold : US$3,652.96

: US$3,652.96 Crude Oil (BRENT) : US$65.85

: US$65.85 United States 10 years : 4.03%

: 4.03% BITCOIN: US$115,455

