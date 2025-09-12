In Asia-Pacific, the weekend is looking bright. Index gains range from 0.3% in India to 1.5% in Hong Kong. Australia and Taiwan are up 0.7%, while South Korea is up more than 1%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed up around 1.1%.
Today's economic highlights:
The UK monthly GDP (2:00 am) and the University of Michigan confidence index (10:00 am) close out the week. See the full agenda here.
- Dollar index: 97,76
- Gold: $3,648
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $67.60 (WTI) $63.43
- United States 10 years: 4.034%
- BITCOIN: $114,915
In corporate news:
- Apple will launch a blood pressure detection feature on its smartwatch next week after receiving FDA approval on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.
- Adobe raised its revenue and profit forecasts for fiscal 2025, signaling strong demand for its software and increased monetization of AI tools. Shares are up 2.9% in premarket trading.
- Kenvue’s interim CEO, Kirk Perry, met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an attempt to dissuade him from citing its flagship drug Tylenol as a potential cause of autism in an upcoming report, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Microsoft and OpenAI announced on Thursday that they had signed a non-binding agreement setting new terms for their partnership, allowing OpenAI to restructure as a for-profit company. The European Commission also said on Friday it had accepted remedies proposed by Microsoft to address competition concerns related to its Teams platform. Shares are up 1.1% in premarket trading.
- Nvidia and OpenAI plan to invest several billion dollars in data centers in the United Kingdom during a visit by their CEOs next week, coinciding with the visit of US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported.
- Super Micro Computer gained 5.4% in premarket trading after the AI server maker began shipping Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra systems.
- Warner Bros Discovery rose 5.5% in premarket trading, extending Wednesday’s 28% gain after a source said Paramount Skydance was preparing a takeover bid for the Hollywood studio.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Air Products & Chemicals : Argus Research upgrades to buy from hold with a target price of USD 317.
- Amphenol : Fox Advisors maintains its outperform recommendation and raises the target price from USD 130 to USD 145.
- Applovin : Wedbush maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 620 to USD 725.
- Arista Networks : Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 176.
- Carnival : Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 28 to USD 33.
- Casey's General Stores : NorthCoast Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 540 to USD 580.
- Constellation Brands : Barclays downgrades to market weight from overweight and reduces the target price from USD 202 to USD 150.
- Eastman Chemical : Vertical Research Partners maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 75 to USD 73.
- Flagstar Financial : Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 12 to USD 13.50.
- Icon : TD Cowen maintains its hold recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 209 to USD 183.
- Kroger : HSBC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 75 to USD 80.
- Medpace Holdings : TD Cowen maintains its sell recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 366 to USD 356.
- Molson Coors Beverage : Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 49 to USD 50.
- Mondelez International : BNP Paribas Exane maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 77 to USD 75.
- Ralph Lauren : Argus Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 300 to USD 360.
- Reddit : Guosen Securities maintains its outperform recommendation.
- Standardaero : Barclays initiates an overweight recommendation with a target price of USD 32.
- The Jm Smucker : Argus Research downgrades to hold from buy.
- Thor Industries : Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 112.