The last doubts about a Federal Reserve rate cut next week have faded. US inflation remains elevated but is seen by investors as compatible with monetary easing, fueling confidence that policy will soon shift. Wall Street indexes are at record highs heading into the final trading session of the week, with markets looking nearly unstoppable.

The US stock market continues to set new records, pulling European markets higher in its wake. The S&P 500 is up 12% since the start of 2025, while the Stoxx Europe 600 has gained 9.4%. Yet European investors who piled into popular S&P 500 ETFs are seeing muted results, with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF down 0.8% this year due to a 13% slide in the dollar against the euro—only currency-hedged ETFs have been spared. After weeks of sideways trading, Wall Street is regaining momentum, logging six gains in seven sessions. The Dow Jones closed above 46,000 for the first time, and the Nasdaq 100 touched 24,000 intraday, extending a record-breaking year for US equities.

The bullishness is fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle next week. Inflation for August came in line with forecasts, giving the Fed cover for a quarter-point cut, even if stronger-than-expected economic data ruled out a larger move. For investors, cheaper money is what matters, as markets continue to price in growth and shrug off risks. Corporate earnings season reinforced that sentiment: financial results are increasingly seen less as hard fundamentals and more as signals of future potential, helping justify lofty valuations.

Elsewhere, gold broke its inflation-adjusted record from 1980, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years for plotting a coup after his 2022 defeat, and in France, Euronext will replace Teleperformance in the CAC40. The week in the US will close with consumer confidence data from the University of Michigan, due at 10:00 am today.

In Asia-Pacific, the weekend is looking bright. Index gains range from 0.3% in India to 1.5% in Hong Kong. Australia and Taiwan are up 0.7%, while South Korea is up more than 1%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed up around 1.1%.

Today's economic highlights:

The UK monthly GDP (2:00 am) and the University of Michigan confidence index (10:00 am) close out the week. See the full agenda here.

Dollar index : 97,76

: 97,76 Gold : $3,648

: $3,648 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.60 ( WTI ) $63.43

: $67.60 ( ) $63.43 United States 10 years : 4.034%

: 4.034% BITCOIN: $114,915

In corporate news:

Apple will launch a blood pressure detection feature on its smartwatch next week after receiving FDA approval on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.



Adobe raised its revenue and profit forecasts for fiscal 2025, signaling strong demand for its software and increased monetization of AI tools. Shares are up 2.9% in premarket trading.



Kenvue ’s interim CEO, Kirk Perry, met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in an attempt to dissuade him from citing its flagship drug Tylenol as a potential cause of autism in an upcoming report, the Wall Street Journal reported.



OpenAI announced on Thursday that they had signed a non-binding agreement setting new terms for their partnership, allowing OpenAI to restructure as a for-profit company. The European Commission also said on Friday it had accepted remedies proposed by Microsoft to address competition concerns related to its Teams platform. Shares are up 1.1% in premarket trading. Microsoft andannounced on Thursday that they had signed a non-binding agreement setting new terms for their partnership, allowing OpenAI to restructure as a for-profit company. The European Commission also said on Friday it had accepted remedies proposed by Microsoft to address competition concerns related to its Teams platform. Shares are up 1.1% in premarket trading.



OpenAI plan to invest several billion dollars in data centers in the United Kingdom during a visit by their CEOs next week, coinciding with the visit of US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported. Nvidia andplan to invest several billion dollars in data centers in the United Kingdom during a visit by their CEOs next week, coinciding with the visit of US President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported.



Super Micro Computer gained 5.4% in premarket trading after the AI server maker began shipping Nvidia’s Blackwell Ultra systems.



Warner Bros Discovery rose 5.5% in premarket trading, extending Wednesday’s 28% gain after a source said Paramount Skydance was preparing a takeover bid for the Hollywood studio.

