The initiator currently holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all remaining shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of EUR28 per share.

Having already met the ownership requirements for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory buyout as soon as the offer closes, with compensation of EUR28 per share.