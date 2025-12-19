The Tender Offer for Prodware Begins on December 22
The AMF has announced that the public buyout offer (OPR) for Prodware shares, submitted by Degroof Petercam on behalf of the simplified joint-stock company Phast Invest, will be open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, inclusive.
The initiator currently holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all remaining shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of EUR28 per share.
Having already met the ownership requirements for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory buyout as soon as the offer closes, with compensation of EUR28 per share.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,700 employees serving more than 15,000 customers (excluding Westpole et Protinus) in 16 countries.