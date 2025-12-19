The Tender Offer for Prodware Begins on December 22

The AMF has announced that the public buyout offer (OPR) for Prodware shares, submitted by Degroof Petercam on behalf of the simplified joint-stock company Phast Invest, will be open from December 22, 2025, to January 8, 2026, inclusive.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 09:41 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The initiator currently holds 93.96% of Prodware's share capital and 94.13% of its voting rights, and has made an irrevocable commitment to acquire all remaining shares it does not already own, representing a maximum of 598,584 shares, at a unit price of EUR28 per share.



Having already met the ownership requirements for a mandatory squeeze-out, the initiator has requested that the AMF proceed with the compulsory buyout as soon as the offer closes, with compensation of EUR28 per share.