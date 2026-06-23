The Trump administration commits $17.5bn to jump-start nuclear power

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has just announced a conditional commitment of $17.5bn in loan guarantees to speed the buildout of ten large-scale nuclear reactors in the United States by 2030. The funds are intended to finance the purchase of long-lead equipment, a step viewed as critical to restarting the American nuclear supply chain.

Valentin Aufrand Published on 06/23/2026 at 04:18 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The program, run by the Office of Energy Dominance Financing, is expected to support up to five projects, each covering two Westinghouse AP1000 reactors. Already certified in the United States, each unit has roughly 1.1 gigawatts of capacity. In total, the ten targeted reactors would represent 11 gigawatts of capacity, enough to power nearly 10 million U.S. households, according to the DOE.



The effort is not only about generating electricity. Washington is also trying to cut construction timelines and costs by placing bulk orders for complex components, such as heavy nuclear equipment that can take several years to manufacture. The DOE estimates this approach could bring deployment schedules forward by nearly three years.



Westinghouse, owned 51% by Brookfield Asset Management and 49% by Canadian uranium producer Cameco, is expected to partner with utilities or energy groups, with each partner providing $500m in equity per project before any drawdown on the federal loans. Seven letters of intent have already been signed with potential partners.



The announcement fits into a broader global nuclear revival since the start of the war in Ukraine. With geopolitical tensions, volatile energy markets, and the need to decarbonize economies, many countries are rediscovering the strategic value of dispatchable, sovereign, low-carbon electricity generation. In the United States, as in Europe and Asia, nuclear power is again becoming a pillar of energy security, capable of supporting demand growth tied to artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure while reducing reliance on imported hydrocarbons.