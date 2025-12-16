On Monday the Trump administration announced the creation of a "US Tech Force," a new federal program mobilizing roughly 1,000 engineers and technology specialists to support strategic projects related to artificial intelligence and the digital modernization of US agencies. This initiative, with an initial two-year term, aims to strengthen the government's capacity to deliver large-scale technology projects in close collaboration with the private sector.

Participants will be assigned across federal agencies and will work alongside major industry players such as Amazon Web Services, Apple, Google Public Sector (Alphabet), Microsoft, Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle and Palantir. They will focus on priority areas: AI deployment, application development, cloud infrastructure, modernization of data systems, and improvement of digital public services. At the end of their mission, participants may join one of the partner companies, which have committed to consider their applications.

The "Tech Force" is part of a broader White House effort to strengthen US technological competitiveness vis-a-vis China. It was unveiled a few days after Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a national framework for regulating artificial intelligence, welcomed by industry for its goal of harmonizing rules. The program offers annual salaries of between $150,000 and $200,000, with benefits. According to Scott Kupor, director of the Office of Personnel Management, the initiative aims to "reshape the civil service to meet the most critical technological challenges."