It was a keenly awaited moment for the financial markets: the presentation of the 2026 budget in the UK. A largely successful test, judging by market reactions on Gilts and the pound. The day will nevertheless be remembered for a fresh misstep: the public budget watchdog accidentally published the budget before it was delivered to Parliament.

On Wednesday Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, unveiled a budget marked by steep tax increases. This is expected to create greater fiscal headroom to meet deficit-reduction targets, thereby reassuring investors.

In all, over £26bn ($34bn) in tax increases were announced. These include a freeze on income tax thresholds, a new levy on electric vehicles and higher taxes on dividends.

These measures come on top of the £40bn already raised last year, prompting the official budget forecaster to warn of a significant impact on living standards. The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) has also cut its growth forecasts. For 2026, GDP is now expected to grow by just 1.4%, compared with its previous estimate of 1.9%.

For Rachel Reeves, the challenge was to strike a balance between reducing the deficit, to calm the markets, and introducing measures to address the cost-of-living crisis, also demanded by Labour MPs.

These include scrapping the cap that prevented low-income families from claiming additional benefits from the third child onwards. The Chancellor's opponents therefore accuse her of raising taxes to fund welfare payments.

The budget saga

The presentation of the 2026 budget will also be remembered for another blunder: the OBR mistakenly published the budget details before they were unveiled in Parliament. The gaffe sparked anger and mockery in the House of Commons.

It has further increased the pressure on the woman derisively nicknamed by her critics "Rachel from accounts", invoking a stereotypical office worker. The Chancellor is already deeply unpopular: according to YouGov, only 9% of Britons think she is doing a good job, compared with 61% who think the opposite.

The latest tax rises are unlikely to help her turn that around. Note that last year she declared: "We will never again have to present a budget like this," claiming to have restored stability to the public finances at her first attempt and to have no intention of making further tax increases.

The comment somewhat echoed President Bush's famous 1988 pledge, "Read my lips: no new taxes" (a promise remembered mainly for being broken), even if Rachel Reeves's commitment was not as categorical.

The Labour Party had pledged not to touch the main taxes, especially income tax. The latter has in fact dominated political debate in recent weeks.

In early November, Reeves appeared to be paving the way for a rise in income tax, the first in fifty years, thereby breaking her party's pledge.

However, two weeks ago, the Financial Times revealed that this measure was no longer necessary after all. The report surprised markets and triggered renewed tension on long-term yields.

What later emerged from this episode was that the fall in borrowing costs in October had improved the budget outlook. That gave the government some leeway to ease the overall bill and thus rule out an income tax hike. But the announcement sent interest rates higher, partly wiping out the improvement in fiscal forecasts.