The UK Ministry of Defence is launching the largest naval infrastructure investment program since the end of the Cold War to strengthen the Royal Navy's operational capabilities.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) is announcing an investment of £26bn over 10 years to modernize the United Kingdom's three main naval bases: HMNB Clyde, HMNB Devonport and HMNB Portsmouth. The program includes upgrades to port infrastructure, the construction of new housing for service members, and the development of training, research and maintenance facilities.



Scotland will receive a significant share of the investment, with £15.1bn earmarked for HMNB Clyde, the Royal Navy's main submarine base and the center of the UK's nuclear deterrent. The MOD is also announcing more than £240m in support contracts for the Royal Air Force (RAF), including £115.2m for maintenance of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and £127.5m for E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft.



The ministry also says it has finalized the acquisition of the Finnart oil terminal to strengthen the Royal Navy's strategic fuel storage capacity, while £20m will be invested in the Inchgreen maritime park to modernize one of the UK's largest operational dry docks and support the creation of 350 jobs.