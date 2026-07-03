The British government has announced the award of a £4.6bn contract to the Edgewing joint venture (bringing together BAE Systems, Leonardo and Mitsubishi), jointly financed with Italy and Japan, to continue development of the future combat aircraft under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP).
The contract is intended to define the aircraft's core characteristics and to carry out testing for the next design phase. Entry into service for this 6th-generation fighter is planned from 2035.
The British government also confirmed an investment of £8.6bn in the program over the next four years. The future aircraft will operate alongside Eurofighter Typhoons, F-35s and autonomous systems within the Royal Air Force.
According to the UK's Ministry of Defence, the program already supports around 4,500 jobs in the United Kingdom and draws on a supply chain of about 600 organizations. It notably leverages digital engineering, artificial intelligence, robotics, augmented reality and additive manufacturing technologies.
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products and services:
- land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.;
- electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services;
- aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (27.8%), Europe (7.8%), United States (46.4%), Saudi Arabia (10.0%), Australia (4.5%), Asia-Pacific (1.3%), Qatar (0.9%), Canada (0.8%) and other (0.5%).
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