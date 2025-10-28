The US Department of Energy has entered into a $1bn partnership with AMD to design two supercomputers to advance scientific research and national security. These systems, among the most powerful ever built, will be used for nuclear fusion modeling, cancer treatment development, energy research, and management of the US nuclear arsenal. According to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, these machines will significantly accelerate work on fusion and precision medicine, two strategic priorities for the United States.

The first supercomputer, called Lux, will be deployed within six months and will be based on AMD's MI355X artificial intelligence chips, combined with its central processors and network chips. Developed in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Lux will offer approximately three times the computing capacity of current systems. AMD CEO Lisa Su hailed the deployment as "record-breaking" for a project of this scale, symbolizing the rise of American AI.

The second supercomputer, Discovery, scheduled to go into service in 2029, will be designed around MI430 chips, optimized for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications. This even more powerful system will be developed jointly by AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle, and ORNL. The Department of Energy will host both supercomputers, while industrial partners will provide the equipment and investment. This partnership marks a new phase of cooperation between the US government and the private sector to strengthen national scientific computing infrastructure and consolidate the United States' position in the global race for computing power.