The Trump administration has approved exports of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips to China, subject to strict conditions designed to govern their use and protect US strategic interests. Each chip will have to be assessed by a third-party laboratory; China will be able to acquire only the equivalent of 50% of the volume of chips sold to US customers; and buyers will have to guarantee there will be no military use. Nvidia will also be required to maintain sufficient stock on US territory.



The decision marks a compromise between economic imperatives and security concerns. Nvidia welcomed the approach as "balanced", saying it allows the company to preserve its global competitiveness while meeting national security requirements. In China, the embassy called for mutual co-operation while denouncing US restrictions it said were disruptive to global technology supply chains.



The measure remains politically controversial. While Donald Trump defended the deal as a strategic lever, coupled with a 25% tax, many lawmakers are concerned about the security implications. Analysts point to the difficulty of enforcing the restrictions in practice, as Chinese companies are reported to have already ordered over two million H200 chips, compared with available stock of just 700,000 units. Some experts see it as a short-term tactical response that does not resolve the structural tensions over control of AI technologies.