Donald Trump announced that Nvidia will be able to sell its AI chips H200 to China, in exchange for a 25% import tax. A decision that draws mixed reactions in Washington.

The announced rate, higher than the 15% planned in August, will be applied to Taiwan, where the chips are manufactured, before security checks in the United States, then shipment to China.

The announcement immediately impacted the market, with the Nvidia stock rising 2% after Wall Street closed, after previously gaining 3% intraday, buoyed by rumors of the deal. According to Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the decision.

The US Department of Commerce is still finalizing the terms of the agreement, which could also affect other AI chipmakers, such as AMD and Intel. This measure cuts through a fundamental debate: should the United States continue selling chips to China or restrict exports to preserve American technological supremacy?

Some lawmakers, notably among Democrats, condemn the decision as "dangerous" on economic and security grounds. Experts note that the H200 is nearly six times more powerful than the H20, currently the most advanced chip exportable to China. However, it remains less capable than the Blackwell models, reserved for the American market and used for training and deployment of AI systems.