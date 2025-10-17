The US deficit stood at $1.78 trillion for fiscal year 2025, down 2.2% from last year, according to the Treasury Department. This relative improvement is due to a surge in customs revenues, which reached $202bn over the year, up 142% y-o-y. In September, customs duties alone brought in $30bn, a 295% jump y-o-y, thanks to tariff increases imposed by the Trump administration. These measures, designed to reduce US trade dependence, partially offset the surge in the cost of public debt.

Interest payments reached a record $1.2 trillion, nearly $100bn more than in 2024. The net cost of servicing the debt amounts to $970bn, exceeding military spending and second only to Social Security and health programs. The deficit-to-GDP ratio fell to 5.9%, its lowest level since 2022, while federal debt reached $38 trillion. "We are on track to reduce debt and the budgetary burden," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Fiscal year 2025 ended with total federal revenues of $5.2 trillion and expenditure exceeding $7 trillion. While September's record monthly surplus ($198bn) helped curb the deficit, economists remain cautious, pointing out that tariffs could eventually weigh on prices and consumption. For now, price increases remain limited, and the Federal Reserve plans to continue its monetary easing policy, with its key interest rate currently between 4.00% and 4.25%.