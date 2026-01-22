The House Foreign Affairs Committee has overwhelmingly passed the AI Overwatch Act, legislation aimed at strengthening Congress's oversight of exports of advanced artificial intelligence chips, particularly to China. Backed by Republican Brian Mast, the bill comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions over transfers of sensitive technology. It follows a recent decision by President Donald Trump to allow exports to China of Nvidia's new H200 chips.
The proposal would give the relevant congressional committees 30 days to review-and potentially block-any license to export AI chips to countries deemed hostile. Brian Mast likened the technologies to strategic weapons and argued for oversight on par with that applied to military equipment. The bill must still be approved by the full House and then the Senate before it could take effect.
The initiative has drawn sharp reactions on social media, where it has been targeted by a disinformation campaign amplified by some conservative and business figures. David Sacks, the White House's AI chief, fueled the controversy by publicly backing allegations aimed at associates of the Biden administration and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. Amodei, in response, denounced AI chip exports to hostile regimes as a serious strategic mistake.
Despite the controversy, several committee members defended the bill as necessary to protect national security. Republican Michael McCaul denounced efforts by certain interest groups to derail the measure in favor of their economic interests. Neither Nvidia nor the Commerce Department has so far commented on the AI Overwatch Act's progress, which could mark a turning point in US technology policy toward China.
NVIDIA Corporation is the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of programmable graphics processors. The group also develops associated software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- computing and networking solutions (89%): data center platforms and infrastructure, Ethernet interconnect solutions, high-performance computing solutions, platforms and solutions for autonomous and intelligent vehicles, solutions for enterprise artificial intelligence infrastructure, crypto-currency mining processors, embedded computer boards for robotics, teaching, learning and artificial intelligence development, etc.;
- graphics processors (11%): for PCs, game consoles, video game streaming platforms, workstations, etc. (GeForce, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro brands, etc.). The group also offers laptops, desktops, gaming computers, computer peripherals (monitors, mice, joysticks, remote controls, etc.), software for visual and virtual computing, platforms for automotive infotainment systems and cloud collaboration platforms.
Net sales break down by industry between data storage (88.3%), gaming (8.7%), professional visualization (1.4%), automotive (1.3%) and other (0.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (46.9%), Singapore (18.2%), Taiwan (15.8%), China and Hong Kong (13.1%) and other (6%).
