The federal government shutdown entered its eighth day on Wednesday, with no end in sight, after two competing bills were rejected in the Senate. The upper house rejected a Republican bill to extend funding until November 21 (54 votes to 45) and a Democratic proposal that included the extension of Obamacare subsidies (52 votes to 47). Neither reached the 60-vote threshold required to overcome parliamentary obstruction, marking the sixth consecutive failure since the beginning of the month.

Partisan divisions remain deep. Republicans, who hold a narrow majority, are calling for funding to be renewed at current levels without additional measures, while Democrats are demanding that tax credits for health insurance be maintained, which they consider crucial for millions of Americans. A compromise proposed by Republican Senator Susan Collins, aimed at reopening the government before beginning negotiations on Obamacare, was rejected. President Donald Trump, a hardliner, refuses to discuss the issue and has suggested that furloughed civil servants may not be compensated retroactively, in an historic first.

Pressure is also mounting on House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is trying to preserve the cohesion of a fragile majority. In the meantime, the effects of the shutdown are spreading: infrastructure projects have been suspended, the publication of economic statistics has been halted and energy funding has been frozen. Without an agreement, the shutdown could drag on for several weeks, heightening political and economic uncertainty in Washington.