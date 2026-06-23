Energy prices have plummeted over the last month, sidelining the most dire inflationary scenarios. However, investors are now bracing for a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

Four months ago, the United States and Israel launched their offensive against Iran, triggering a spike in energy prices and a wholesale repricing of central bank expectations.

Investors had originally anticipated rate cuts at the start of the year. The nature of the debate shifted almost immediately toward rate hikes. The ECB took action two weeks ago, and the Fed may well follow suit.

For the past month, markets appear to be positioning for a more hawkish Fed. Yesterday, Bank of America indicated it expects three Fed rate hikes in 2026, marking the most aggressive call on Wall Street. Last week, Deutsche Bank announced it expects two rate hikes: the first in September and the second in December.

While most brokers still anticipate a status quo, this trend of betting on further Fed tightening is somewhat surprising. Indeed, oil prices have plunged over the last month as a path out of the Middle East crisis began to take shape.

In one month, WTI crude has dropped 24%, while Brent has fallen 25%. This collapse in prices has helped take the most unfavorable inflation scenarios off the table.

A New Sheriff in Town

If investors are still betting on a more hawkish Fed, it is because the institution itself is adopting a firmer stance.

The arrival of Kevin Warsh at the helm of the institution marked a turning point. For his first meeting last week, the new Fed Chair fully embraced his hawkish reputation.

His first tenure at the Fed, from 2006 to 2011, had earned him that label. However, his statements in recent months had cast some doubt. It now appears he may have played the dove to appeal to Donald Trump.

"We have the capacity and the commitment necessary to achieve our price stability mandate," Warsh stated during his press conference. "That is exactly what we are going to do." In response, 2-year yields surged to their highest level in a year.

Last week, the Fed removed the dovish bias from its statement. Until now, the Fed had signaled that its next move would be a rate cut. There is now no indication regarding the direction of the next move. However, the debate is firmly centered on a rate hike. Nine out of 19 FOMC members now anticipate a rate hike this year.

A Resilient U.S. Economy

The Fed continues to eye rate hikes because inflation is not solely an energy-driven issue. The U.S. economy remains very dynamic, which can generate persistent inflationary pressures.

While 2025 marked a slowdown, data from the beginning of this year suggest a rebound in activity instead.

In May, the U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs, far exceeding the consensus expectation of 85,000. In 2025, the U.S. economy created an average of only 15,000 jobs per month. That figure has climbed back to 114,000 over the first five months of this year.

The U.S. economy is benefiting not only from Donald Trump's tax cuts but also from the AI boom, which is boosting activity and generating powerful wealth effects through soaring financial markets.

At the end of 2025, the Fed cut rates by 75 basis points. These cuts were presented as "risk management" at a time when the Fed was concerned about a cooling labor market.

The logic behind the Bank of America call is therefore to unwind these cuts, as the risks to the labor market appear to have largely dissipated.