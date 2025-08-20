I've already written, more than once this week, about the American consumer-perhaps too often for the patience of my readers. But there is no escaping the theme. It's the thread running through Wall Street's gyrations, the Federal Reserve's hesitations, and even the geopolitical intrigues in Europe. Whether buying lipstick, lumber, or a high-definition graphics card, the consumer remains the linchpin of this entire drama. And right now, the mood is ambivalent, bordering on weary.

On Wednesday morning, futures trading in New York was subdued, a telling quiet before the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole. Investors parsed the latest retail earnings with a care that bordered on obsession. Target, whose fortunes are bound tightly to the discretionary whims of suburban shoppers, reaffirmed its lowered forecast and was promptly punished with a pre-market plunge. Estée Lauder, buffeted by tariffs and shifting global demand, projected earnings below expectations. Lowe's, alone among the retailers, delivered a bright spot: an upbeat forecast and the bold acquisition of a building materials supplier for nearly nine billion dollars.

Retail earnings, in this context, function less as corporate updates than as public oracles. What Americans buy—or don't—provides the clearest signal to traders, policymakers, and even foreign investors.

On the geopolitical front, new developments were taking shape. Even the mere suggestion of a negotiated settlement in Ukraine—signaled by a meeting between European leaders and Donald Trump, whose unpredictable approach to diplomacy remains both intriguing and unsettling—was enough to send European defense stocks sliding, as investors now expect a resolution to the conflict could be near.

The Nasdaq fell sharply yesterday, weighed down by its ten largest technology stocks. Nvidia—once the patron saint of artificial intelligence enthusiasm—slid three and a half percent. Palantir, another AI darling, tumbled nine. The S&P 500 followed suit, falling six-tenths of a percent, though the decline was concentrated among a handful of heavyweights. The Dow managed to eke out a negligible gain thanks to a surge in Home Depot shares.

Into this atmosphere steps Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, whose officials gather each August in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for what has become a ritual of economic augury. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting, released hours after the futures report, reminded traders that rates had been left unchanged, a pause that carries its own ambiguities. The market, ever eager to divine Powell's intentions, currently prices in a rate cut in September. Yet even as investors cling to this hope, the specter of tariff-driven inflation provides ample cover for the Fed to strike a hawkish tone.

The market expects a quarter-point cut in September with 85% certainty, according to LSEG data. But Powell's words—his tone, his cadence, the pauses between clauses—will matter just as much as the policy itself. A hawkish inflection could reframe the narrative entirely, reminding investors that tariffs and inflation still hover like unwelcome guests at the party.

Politics, predictably, has intruded. On Truth Social, Donald Trump accused Powell of being "harmful" and insisted that "there is no inflation."

Meanwhile, in the background, the semiconductor industry, once the market’s chosen engine of recovery, faces its own drama. Reports that the administration is exploring equity stakes in chip companies in exchange for subsidies have unsettled investors. Nvidia, AMD, and Intel slipped in early trading, their once-meteoric gains suddenly tethered by the possibility of government intervention. For a sector that prides itself on innovation and independence, such entanglements suggest both risk and dependence—another reminder that markets operate not in isolation, but in the shadow of policy.

In Asia-Pacific, the US tech slump is weighing on morale. While India and Australia are managing to stay afloat on small gains, Taiwan was down 3% and Japan lost 1.5%. South Korea and Hong Kong were down between 0.5% and 1%. Europe is slightly up, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.2%.

In corporate news:

Analog Devices reported a 30% jump in Q3 adjusted EPS to $2.05 on 25% revenue growth, driven by double-digit gains across all end markets and higher margins.

Target named Michael Fiddelke as its next CEO, succeeding Brian Cornell in February 2026, amid ongoing efforts to reverse a prolonged sales slump.

Lowe's announced an $8.8 billion acquisition of Foundation Building Materials, aiming to expand its offerings to professional customers and strengthen its "Total Home" strategy.

Alaska Airlines and Bank of America launched a new premium credit card, the Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite, targeting global travelers.

Hertz partnered with Amazon Autos to sell pre-owned vehicles online, expanding its digital retail presence.

Estée Lauder posted mixed fiscal 2025 results and forecast FY2026 earnings below expectations, citing restructuring efforts and a $100 million hit from tariffs.

TJX raised its annual profit forecast as demand for off-price retail remained strong, with Q2 EPS and sales beating estimates.

InCommodities, backed by Goldman Sachs, appointed Rich Brockmeyer as CEO for North America to lead an aggressive U.S. expansion in energy trading.

Dayforce is in advanced talks to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $70 per share in a deal valued at $11.2 billion.

Baidu reported a 3.6% revenue decline due to a 15% drop in ad revenue, though AI cloud growth and a 33% profit increase helped offset some of the weakness.

JPMorgan and MUFG are near a $22 billion loan deal to finance a Vantage Data Centers campus in Texas, supported by Silver Lake and DigitalBridge.

TinyFish, an AI agent startup, raised $47 million in a Series A round led by ICONIQ Capital to expand its web automation technology for enterprises.

Amazon plans to switch its Fire tablets to Android OS in a major strategic shift, aiming to improve compatibility and attract more consumers and developers.

McDonald's will reduce prices on eight combo meals and introduce new $5 and $8 deals after reaching agreements with franchisees.

The Home Depot shares fluctuated after reporting sales growth driven by housing demand but missing quarterly sales estimates.

shares fluctuated after reporting sales growth driven by housing demand but missing quarterly sales estimates. CSX faces pressure from Ancora Holdings for a merger or CEO change amidst industry shakeup.

