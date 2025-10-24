🎯 The 5 news stories of the week

Results make the difference

While movements on the indices are limited, beneath the surface the variations are quite violent. This is a fairly classic pattern during earnings season. Good results are rewarded and disappointments are severely punished. This week, General Motors, Kering, and Intel jumped, while STMicroelectronics, Dassault Systèmes, and L'Oréal were punished.

The hammer falls on Russian oil

After months of procrastination, Donald Trump has finally decided to target Russian oil, the Kremlin's main source of revenue. The United States has imposed sanctions on the oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, two companies that account for half of Russia's crude oil exports.

Europe is in the game

Still in the shadow of Wall Street, European indices have nothing to be ashamed of in 2025. They are on a par with Wall Street and are well ahead when the the dollar's depreciation is taken into account. This week, the EuroStoxx, the FTSE in London and the Cac 40 in Paris all set new records, buoyed by corporate earnings.

New iPhone, new record

Unlike other major US tech stocks, Apple had not set a new record in 2025. Investors considered the group to be lagging behind in AI and on the front line in Donald Trump's trade war. However, the stock has rebounded in recent months, thanks to an easing of trade tensions. And the strong start of the iPhone 17 allowed it to reach a new all-time high this week. According to Counterpoint Research, sales in the first 10 days are up 14% compared to the launch of the iPhone 16.

Finally, a statistic

The shutdown that began on October 1 has deprived investors of most US economic statistics. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recalled some employees to work on the September CPI. The data was slightly below expectations. A Fed rate cut is more likely than ever next week.

Best of the rest

As enthusiasm for artificial intelligence is tempered by a latent sense of fragility, it is time for vigilance and greater selectivity in the stock market. The main US index, the S&P 500, is trading at rarely seen levels, presenting a strategic dilemma: should investors take advantage of the momentum or protect themselves against it?

During the Covid pandemic in 2020, everyone was wondering about the nature of the economic recovery. The concept that stuck was that of a K-shaped recovery: some sectors rebounding strongly, while others continued to sink. Today, the AI boom is giving new life to this idea.