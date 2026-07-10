Monday, July 6, 2026
- Americans are spending less time socializing (Axios) ❤️
- The cabinet secretary who also serves as Trump's personal project manager (Wall Street Journal)
- The fun shortage that's making America unhappy (Bloomberg) ❤️
Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- War in Iran tests Japan's love of plastic (Bloomberg)
- Tech bosses' about-face on AI-related layoffs (Wall Street Journal)
- Europe promised money for defense. It's slow to pay up (The Economist)
- Vance has wrapped it up. For now. (Axios)
- Investors scrambling to avoid holding SpaceX (Bloomberg)
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
- The rise of family travel is transforming the world's most romantic resorts (Bloomberg)
- Rutte at NATO: admit it, Trump was right (Politico)
- Has China obtained the world's most important machine? (The Economist)
- Why are U.S. rare earths heading to Asia? (Financial Times)
Thursday, July 9, 2026
- Investment banks bet on star bankers. Now they're paying the price (Financial Times) ❤️
- How to be a good guest at a dinner party (New York Times)
Friday, July 10, 2026
- Why are Americans buying everything in miniature? (Bloomberg)
- He earns $33 an hour as a Costco cashier. He's now a millionaire (Wall Street Journal) ❤️
- South Korea's AI chip boom is widening the gap between the haves and the have-even-mores (Financial Times) ❤️
- Amateur money loves Elon Musk. Savvy investors are heading for the exits. (New York Times)
- IPO boom on Wall Street, FOMO in San Francisco (Wall Street Journal)