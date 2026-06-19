Monday, June 15, 2026
- A trade war between the EU and China seems inevitable (The Economist).
- Japan considers mining rare earth deposits in Greenland to reduce reliance on China (Nikkei).
- A personal note to a reader (Market Vibes).
- Germany requests Deutsche Boerse be exempted from EU oversight (Financial Times).
- The generational disaster of Trump, Bush, and Clinton (Politico).
- Trump-style state capitalism (Phenomenal World).
- Early warning system for a nuclear apocalypse (Kyle McDonald).
Tuesday, June 16, 2026
- How an AI windfall helped Bain Capital close one of the most lucrative private equity deals ever (Financial Times).
- Is the golden age of the luxury handbag coming to an end? (Wall Street Journal).
- A journalistic fiasco in Canada (Persuasion).
- Are public stakes the key to AI sovereignty? (Project Syndicate).
- The SpaceX spectacle outweighs DCF models (FT Alphaville).
- US Treasury defends itself following absence of global minimum tax for US firms (Semafor).
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
- Meet the world's top "AI-pilled" economists (The Economist).
- The nightmare of every British Prime Minister (Project Syndicate).
- Huawei's major comeback tests the limits of US chip restrictions (Financial Times).
- Dangerous technology discovered aboard "dark fleet" tankers captured by the US (Wall Street Journal).
- AI and drones: Eric Schmidt on the greatest revolution in the history of warfare (Noema).
- Why one degree matters in ocean warming (National Geographic).
- The explosion of AI-generated deepfakes is redefining US elections (Axios).
Thursday, June 18, 2026
- "Humiliation": Trump defends himself against claims his Iran deal is worse than Obama's (Financial Times).
- When cyberbullies target teenage girls for sport (Bloomberg).
- The World Cup is a festival for business has-beens (The Economist).
- The high costs of the cloud (Dollar & Sense).
- Can you look cool in Snap glasses? Of course not (The Verge).
Friday, June 19, 2026
- How index funds are adapting to the SpaceX IPO (Morningstar).
- The Fed has been honest and stupid (Project Syndicate).
- At what pace will AI develop? (Klement On Investing).
- Everyone wants to sell peptides (Bloomberg).
- Everyone in the Trump administration is eating sauerkraut (Wall Street Journal).
- How Peter Thiel's "Dialog Club" secretly ranks its members (Wired).
- Inside the White House AI nerve center (Axios).
- The warfare of the future is already here (Noema).
- Is the world becoming more predictable? (Financial Times).